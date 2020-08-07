The site, in an area known as a food desert, will add capacity and perhaps a community element

Adding a food bank to a food desert doesn’t fix the problem -- but the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina said that it can help fill the gaps left by a grocery store’s absence.

The non-profit organization announced this week that it will build a new facility at 1000 Greenfield St. The site is less than a mile from their current location on Marstellar St., and the former location of Everybody’s Supermarket, which burned in 2018.

That event led to the creation of a food desert, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as a low income area where at least 33% of the population lives more than one mile from a supermarket or large grocery store.

In Wilmington, there are six such food deserts that can create food insecurity for locals. More recently, added stresses of hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic have worsened the problem.

Beth Gaglione, director of the food bank’s Wilmington branch, said their goal is always to help lessen the demand for their services.

"We can be a part of the solution," she said.

Gaglione said that the local branch has been looking for a new place to call home for more than a year, but said it wanted to stay in the neighborhood where it’s been operating since 1990. The new 35,000 square foot center on the five-acre property will primarily increase capacity, and allow for distribution of an additional 4.2 million pounds of food, a 37% increase. The new space will also add 80% more freezer and cooler space.

"This will really help when it comes to healthy fresh and frozen foods," Gaglione said.

The current location provides food to Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender counties. The new location will also add Duplin County.

Although the site isn’t scheduled to be completed until early 2022, it’s possible the organization will still see an increased demand for food.

"Based on studies, we could see a 35-40 percent sustained increased demand, anticipated at a minimum for a year," Gaglione said.

"We are seeing a ton of people who need help with food for the first time," said Jennifer Caslin, a spokeswoman for the organization.

The Food Bank purchased the property from Cameron Management Inc. for $375,000, with the Bruce Barclay Cameron Foundation providing $1 million toward the capital campaign. Other partners in the project include businesses, New Hanover County, and the City of Wilmington.

"I just think this is the kind of thing that the city should support," said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. "It’s the kind of project that can create social equity in our area."

Gaglione said that conversations with the community and city officials have also focused on what the Greenfield St. neighborhood lost when the grocery was destroyed.

"When the grocery burned, it was the creation of a food desert, but it was also a loss of a community gathering spot," she said.

Discussions are also ongoing about what can be added to the Food Bank’s new center. One possible model is the organization’s Hunger Solutions Center in Raleigh, Caslin said, which includes community meeting space, a teaching kitchen that offers cooking and nutrition classes, and a demonstration garden.

"All of those things are under discussion," Gaglione said.

It will likely not include a food pantry, though. The Food Bank, which has six centers and warehouses from Durham to New Bern, works with a network of more than 900 partner agencies such as soup kitchens, shelters, and pantries that distribute food.