Around a year ago, the Cleveland County Chamber launched a job board to benefit both chamber members and the community.

At the time, the county’s unemployment rate was low, but the impact of COVID-19 has caused those numbers to jump back up.

The website, ClevelandCountyJobs.org, is intended to connect locals with businesses that are seeking employees.

Job seekers will fill out an applicant registration form, and businesses will fill one out for employers.

A tab for job listings displays all local positions available, which include carpenter assemblers, clerks, truck drivers, restaurant managers and caretakers.

Chamber members can post openings for free.

Around 30 different job openings were posted on the site as of Wednesday.

"We introduced it last year," said Chamber President Bill Watson. "We got it all put together and got it out there, and my board of directors are trying to get the word out to people who are looking for work."

A series of strategy meetings had been planned to develop ways to publicize the site, but Watson said COVID halted those meetings. Now they’re using newsletters and social media to promote it.

"When we started, unemployment was 4 percent and now it’s double digits so now it's more important than ever," he said. "We'd love to get visibility out to the public. We set it up to be a member benefit and a community benefit."

He said job boards such as ZipRecruiter or Indeed charge employers to do listings, but the Chamber offers it as part of a member benefit.

The Chamber has around 500 members.

He said Personnel Services Unlimited has been making use of the site and has posted various openings.

"Manufacturers are desperate for people," Watson said. "Opportunities are out there. There are two sides to this, there are a lot of people who need work and a lot of employers who need people."

So far, Watson said they are seeing some applicants and job postings but are hoping for more. Connie Blackwell, who handles marketing for PSU, said the staffing agency has been using the site for around a year to post available jobs in Cleveland and Gaston counties.

She said they have gotten a few responses, and it is just one more tool to try to reach and employ people.

Blackwell said it is easy to use and manage, and employers can also conduct resume searches.

For more information visit Clevelandcountyjobs.org or call 704-487-8521.