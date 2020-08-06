Recent indictments by a Henderson County grand jury resulted in the charge of second-degree murder against Brandon Keith Morris, 24, of Swannanoa.

Morris was indicted for the drug overdose death of Joshua Wayne Hawkins of Flat Rock on Dec. 4.

Hawkins’ death was investigated and presented to the grand jury by detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Morris is incarcerated with the N.C. Department of Corrections and will be served with the indictment at a later date.