Editor’s note: updated to include additional information

Hurricane Isaias didn’t bring the same extent of damage to Onslow County that Hurricane Florence did in 2018 but it did leave behind a trail of thousands of power outages at homes and businesses.

Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation spokesman Steve Goodson said that at the height of the storm JOEMC had about 41,000 customers within its service district without power. That number was down to about 4,700 by about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday crews were back in field early and by 2 p.m. had all but 363 of its Onslow County members back on.

Every storm is different and JOEMC is prepared to respond to each but Goodson said there was a distinct difference between Florence and Isaias.

"I’ve been with JOEMC for 30 years and have seen a lot of storms," Goodson said. "One thing I can say with confidence, looking at most recent storms, each one is different. Florence stayed and stayed and a lot of rain beat down on us. This one wasn’t really a rain event. We caught the winds on the back side and it created a lot of damage on individual services."

Goodson said all the downed trees and limbs on power lines or poles broken caused a lot of outages affecting smaller groups of customers.

On the JOEMC outage map, customers may have noticed a lot of purple, blue and green dots. A purple dot represents one customers while blue is less than 10 or so customers while green is 50 or less.

Goodson said restoring power is a process that begins will making any repairs to substations and distribution lines and working the way down to the lines connecting to homes.

In some cases, damage to transformers or substations or larger parts of the system can cause outages affecting large areas at once. If other cases, fallen trees and limbs can knock down lines and affect individual homes or small groups.

"This was just a different storm," Goodson said. "Our goal is always to get power restored as quickly and as safe as possible."

Nearly 5,000 residents across Onslow County remained without power Wednesday morning as as crews for electric companies continue to repair lines damaged during Hurricane Isaias.

As of 10:30 a.m., Duke Energy Progress was working to restore outages affecting 3,781 customers within the county. That number was down to 850 by early afternoon.

"We have about 25,000 customers in Onslow County and at the height of the storm there were about 17,000 without power, so about two-thirds impacted, said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks. "Our goal is to have everyone restored (Wednesday)."

Brooks said that Florence was different in that crews had to deal with flooding and the fact that the storm stayed around for four days. Hurricane Isaias moved quickly and crews were able to access areas faster but the storm left behind a lot of wind damage and the need to respond to a lot of individual outages.

"There were a lot of downed trees and a lot of limbs down and a lot of individual outages. When you think of all the individual outages; that takes time," Brooks said.

Duke Energy serves the majority of the Swansboro area and Swansboro Mayor John Davis said the town and worked with the utility to bring improvements to the system’s design in their area.

Davis said outages after storms had always seemed to impact the whole town at once. The improvements helped during Isaias but Davis said that at mid-afternoon the Swansboro area still had a number of outages.

His business, Dairy Queen, was still without power at about 1 p.m. but power to everyone but a handful of customers was restored by around 2:30 p.m.

Davis said crews didn’t get into Swansboro until late afternoon Tuesday and he was concerned about length of time it took to respond. While power was back on sooner, Davis said residents were given only a general estimate of 11 p.m. of when they might get power back.

Brooks said crews are often working on repairs further up the line before making it into a community to work. But crews were in place to get to area as soon as possible and Duke Energy had 350 extra personnel brought in from the Midwest to help with repairs.

He added that Duke Energy is also working on improvement to communicating with customers to be able to provide more specific information or restoration efforts.

Currently, he said, the time estimate given is the estimated about of time it will be to get the last customer in an affected area back online.

Electric utilities said that they are want to get the power back on as fast as possible for all customers.

"Our linemen don’t love hurricanes but these guys loved what they do and love having an impact on the community," Goodson said.

Reporter Jannette Pippin can be reached at 910-382-2557 or Jannette.Pippin@JDNews.com.

– ---

Nearly 4,000 Onslow County residents remain without power this morning as crews for electric companies headed back out to repair lines damaged during Hurricane Isaias.

As of 10:30 a.m., Duke Energy Progress was working to restore outages affecting 3,781 customers within the county and Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation had 521 customers remaining without power.

"We want everybody back on today as quickly as possible," said JOEMC representative Steve Goodson.

Goodson said that at the height of the storm JOEMC has about 41,000 customers within its service district without power. That number was down to about 4,700 by about 10 p.m. Tuesday and at 6 a.m. Wednesday crews had the number down to 1,200 customers.

"The outages have been scattered all over the county but heavily in the southwest geographical area of the county," Goodson said.

Of the 200 or so around the Onslow-Pender county line, there are outages that remain around Surf City and the beach area.

Goodson said that don’t have a specific time but crews are working as fast as possible.

Goodson said that in the case of Hurricane Isaias, many of the outages have been smaller, meaning they affect smaller groups of affected customers rather than larger outages such as blown transformers or equipment affecting larger areas.

Duke Energy Progress reported about 17,279 North Carolina customers without power as of 10:30 a.m., including 3,781 within Onslow County.

Anyone who still does not have power is encouraged to report the outage to be sure companies are aware of an outage at your location.

For JOEMC call 910-353-1940 or visit its website at joemc.com. Duke Energy Progress customers can go to outagemaps.duke-energy.com/