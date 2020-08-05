More than 3,000 students in Cleveland County Schools will start the 2020-21 with virtual only classes. Schools Superintendent Stephen Fisher confirmed the figure as part of a scheduled meeting of the Cleveland County Board of Education on Monday. The meeting was called to give an update on return to school efforts for the upcoming school year, which starts on Aug. 17.

Among the 3,000-plus students attending school remotely, 75 of them will be a part of the districts Cleveland Innovations Virtual Academy, a long-term virtual home school program. The rest, Fisher said, will be doing remote learning through their traditional schools.

"We did have students in every grade level represented in Cleveland Innovations. So as we’ve gotten to this point that really worked out the way we intended for it to work out," said Fisher. "The vast majority of those over 3,000 students are enrolled in their traditional schools but in enrolled in a remote cohort. Once we get all that data and schools have a chance to clean up their data, we will have a chance to pull the number of students in cohort A, cohort B and students remote only in each school."

As part of the modified Plan B option for returning to school, Cleveland County Schools gives families an option to do entirely remote learning for the upcoming school year. Remote learners are spread across the county, with the exception of parts of Upper Cleveland County, where the lack of internet access is a problem for most families.

Sign-ups for remote learning are ongoing, but the district has pulled the remote learning form from its web pages. Any parents wanting to swap to remote education for their child this school year will need to contact their child’s principal to begin the application process.

Student health checks

While all students and staff will be given health screenings before entering schools each day, the district is still awaiting some guidance from the state on how to handle certain students, particularly those riding buses to school.

Last week the district laid out plans to use parent attestation forms, but said they had not been given an answer as to how often forms need to be filled out.

"One of the challenges and frustrations in dealing with this is that while there is guidance from the state there is not guidance in specific areas. There seems to be an absence of information as it relates to when these things should be collected, should it be daily or should it be weekly. We intend to do a bit of both," Fisher said.

Fisher presented a sample attestation form, which asks three basic questions related to student symptoms of coronavirus. For all students the front of each form will need to be filled out and signed by parents once per month. On the back of the forms is a daily log parents are expected to sign reaffirming their child has either shown no symptoms of coronavirus nor come into contact with someone who has it.

"There are some districts that are doing this once a month. There are some doing less frequently than once a month. We feel like less frequency than this potentially gets us into a situation of a lack of accountability," Fisher said.

CCS also laid out plans for screening students who are brought to school with their parents or drive themselves.. Schools will be expected to restrict points of entry to one door for each group, and students will be given the symptom survey either before they get out of their car or before entering the building. All students and staff will have their temperatures taken before entering school each day.

COVID leave and substitution plans

For the 2020-21 school year all teachers will be given an additional 80 hours of coronavirus-related sick leave in addition to their normal allowance.

The extra hours are meant to be used if a teacher comes into contact with someone with the virus, has a family member test positive or tests positive themselves.

"Once those 80 hours, which is two weeks, is exhausted, they would need to get into their sick leave time," said Fisher.

While discussing sick time for teachers, Fisher laid out new plans for the way schools will handle substitute teachers in the new school year.

The district is allowing schools to hire permanent substitutes who will work in schools four days a week filling in for teachers not at school. If a substitute teacher is not needed on a given day, they will be used to complete extra work around the school.

"Those will be the only outside subs we are having. If a school exceeds a number of subs for a day, they will need to use teacher assistants and additional staff to cover those absences because we will not have access to other subs," Fisher said.

If a teacher is out for a leave of absence, the district will find a new teacher to fill their classroom, rather than use a substitute for their class.

Elementary schools will get one full-time substitute, intermediate schools will get two, middle schools three and high schools will have four substitutes each.

"This does a couple of things for us. It enables us to be able to control and keep tight who is in the building every day. You don’t have people coming in and out of the building every day," said Fisher.

Next week will be teachers’ first week back in schools before the start of the 2020-21 school year. The CCS Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and get a final update before the start of the school year on Aug 17.