Did you know that North Carolina growers produce as many as 70 different varieties, each with its own unique flavor? Although the Sandhills region is known for peach production, consumers can find growers all across the state. Peaches are a warm weather favorite and you will find they taste best June-August in parts of the South.

Not only do peaches taste amazing but are a nutritional powerhouse as well. In one medium peach you will see only 60 calories and more than 20 different macro and micronutrients, including fiber, vitamins, A, C, E, potassium and zinc. And of course they are naturally free of fat, sodium, cholesterol, gluten and trans fats!!

Peaches are most often used in sweet desserts but can hold the title role in a variety of recipes, even some savory ones!

Peach Crumble

For the Filling;

2 ½ pounds peaches, about 6 or 7

¼ cup local honey

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

For the Topping;

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup white whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly coat a 9x9 inch casserole dish with nonstick spray.

Peel peaches and cut into thick, ¾ inch wedges. Place the wedges in a medium sized bowl and stir in the honey, flour, lemon zest, vanilla extract, and nutmeg. Set aside while you make the topping.

Prepare the topping, in a medium saucepan, heat the butter and oil over medium heat, until the butter melts. Whisk in the brown sugar and granulated until blended. Be sure sugar is not in lumps. Once combined, sprinkle in the oats, white whole wheat flour, cinnamon, and salt. Fold to combine, stirring until the ingredients are evenly moistened. The mixture will be a little crumbly.

Give the peach filling mixture a stir and then transfer to the prepared baking dish, along with any juices that have collected in the bowl.

Sprinkle the topping evenly over the fruit.

Bake for 20 minutes, uncovered. Remove and cover with foil and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes or until the topping is lightly golden and the filling is hot and bubbly.

Easy Peach Sorbet

5 ripe peaches

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

5-7 Basil leaves

1 lime

4 tablespoons honey

Pit and chop the five peaches. Place them in a plastic container to freeze, preferably overnight but for at least four hours. If you’re tight on time, use roughly three cups of pre-frozen peaches instead.

Remove the peaches from the freezer and let them defrost for about 30 minutes. While the peaches are defrosting, mince the basil leaves.

In a food processor or blender, combine the peaches, almond milk, basil leaves, and honey. Halve the lime and squeeze the juice of one half into the blender or food processor.

Blend or process the ingredients for about two minutes. You may have to stop and scrape down the sides halfway through. The mixture should be smooth, with no large chunks. If your blender or food processor is small, this can be done in two batches.

Pour the sorbet mixture into another plastic container or bowl. Freeze the sorbet until solid, about four hours. Once it’s frozen, scoop the sorbet into two bowls and top with another sprinkle of basil or a small dollop of honey.

Peach Glazed Chicken

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts or tenders

1 ½ tablespoons canola oil, divided

¼ cup chopped onion

½ teaspoon minced fresh rosemary

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon salt, divided

3 medium ripe peaches, peeled, pitted and chopped

¼ teaspoon pepper

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to the pan and swirl it around to coat. Sprinkle chicken with ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to the pan and cook for about 7 minutes per side, or until cooked through and golden brown. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside on a plate. Cover with foil to keep warm.

Without cleaning the pan, add another 1 ½ teaspoons oil. Add onion and rosemary; cook for 1 minute or until lightly golden, scraping up the bits from the bottom of the skillet as you stir. Add brown sugar, vinegar, mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt, and peaches; cook 12 minutes or until peaches are softened.

Return chicken to the skillet and heat just until warm, spooning sauce over the meat. Serve chicken with peach sauce.

Fresh Peach Salsa

2 cups of diced peaches

¼ cup minced red onion

2 teaspoons minced jalapeno remove ribs and seeds before mincing

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

Juice of one or more limes

Salt to taste

Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Cover the bowl and refrigerate at least 30 minutes, or longer. Serve with chips or as a condiment for chicken or fish.

No Bake Peach Pie

¾ cup graham cracker crumbs

¼ teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

3 ½ ounces white chocolate, finely chopped

Cooking Spray

5 ounces 1/3 less fat cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups frozen fat free whipped topping, thawed

2 tablespoons seedless peach spread

1 tablespoon peach schnapps

½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice

3 medium peeled peaches, cut into wedges

Combine crumbs and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a food processor; process until combined. Place butter and chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at HIGH 30 seconds, stirring until chocolate is smooth. Add to processor; pulse until combined. Press mixture into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch pie plate coated with cooking spray. Freeze 20 minutes or until set.

Place cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in a medium bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Gently fold in whipped topping. Carefully spread filling over bottom of crust. Place fruit spread in a large microwave-safe bowl; microwave at HIGH 30 seconds or until bubbly. Stir in remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, schnapps, and juice. Add peach wedges; toss to combine. Arrange the peach wedges over pie. Chill for 3 hours before serving.