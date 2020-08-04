Hurricane Isaias passed through Craven County Monday night and early Tuesday morning but did little damage other than uprooting trees and felling branches

New Bern Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts reported that the city had a total of about 7,500 customers without power, though all but about 1,000 had their power back by 10 a.m.

She said the city was also dealing with a few downed trees and branches. "We’re working on the last thousand outages," she said. "If you step outside, it’s a beautiful day – as is usual after a hurricane passes through."

Roberts said crews were at work after a briefing at 6 a.m. "This has been an easy one compared with what we have seen through the last couple of years," she said.

Otherwise across the county a few thousand were still without power at noon, in isolated spots including Bridgeton, Cove City and parts of Trent Woods.

Craven County EMS Director Stanley Kite said the county largely came through with little problem. He said water did not rise significantly over night. "Our biggest issue was the downed trees and power lines," he said. Many of the trees came down in a line from Cove City to Fort Barnwell to Vanceboro, he added. "The damage was primarily in the extreme west to north of the county."

Kite said he was not aware of any injuries during the storm and that, while he knew of one house with a tree leaning against it, he did not believe any homes were significantly damaged by fallen trees. Kite said that, while some shelters were opened, only three residents chose to use one. That one was Ben D. Quinn Elementary.

"I think we fared, over all, extremely well, compared to what it could have been," he said.