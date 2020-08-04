Hurricane Isaias was able to gain more strength before making landfall in Ocean Isle around 11:30 p.m. Monday, however the overall impact for residents in Eastern North Carolina from the National Weather Service in Newport were as expected

Meteorologist Shane Kearns said rainfall totals for Onslow and Lenoir County were between two to four inches while Pamlico, Craven, and Jones County were between one to three inches.

Cherry Point and parts of New Bern saw around 60 mph winds, Kinston saw 43 and residents in Seven Springs saw 38 mph in Lenoir. The NWS recorded 69 mph winds in Jacksonville and 61 mph in Richlands.

Kearns added the NWS had received various reports of trees and power lines down in all of ENC, however reports of structural damages were very minimal.

"There was a little bit of coastal flooding in New Bern in low lying areas as expected," said Kearns, who added they have not received reports, as of Tuesday morning, of any severe damages in ENC.

Power outages continued across ENC Tuesday morning. Around 5,000 residents in Jones County were still without electricity, according to both outage maps from Duke Energy and Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation.

As of 11 a.m. power had been restored to nearly 4,600 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members. Crews are working to restore power to another 5,400 members, according to a news release from CCEC.

Officials with Onslow, Lenoir, and Craven County Schools had begun their initial assessments to survey any damages that occurred due to Hurricane Isaias with the biggest issues stemming from power outages.

Lenoir’s anticipation is that if there are issues, they will be minor and would not have an impact on the use of the school buildings, which will be limited because of continuing public health concerns, according to Public Information Officer Patrick Holmes.

The summer feeding program was suspended on Tuesday due to Hurricane Isaias, but Holmes added it will start back up as normal on Wednesday.

Onslow Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson reported minimal damages to OCS facilities that will not impact the opening of schools later this month.

Director of Public Relations Jennifer Wagner said Craven Early College has already began remote learning and were still able to participate Tuesday.