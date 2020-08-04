In a historic move Monday night the Gaston County Board of Commissioners signed off on a plan that will ultimately relocate the county's century old Confederate monument.

After more than two hours of passionate pleas from the public, county commissioners voted 6-1 Monday night to back a proposal to gift the war memorial to Sons of Confederate Veterans. The action paves the way for the group to relocate the monument from the county courthouse to a new publicly accessible site within six months.

Commissioner Chad Brown was the lone vote in opposition to the resolution.

A motion by Commissioner Jack Brown, and seconded by Chad Brown, to allow the monument to remain at its current location also failed by a 5-2 vote.

The monument, rising some 30 feet into the air, has called the county courthouse home since 1912, when it was gifted to the county by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

"I think based off of what I think the board was going to do and to try to bring the most people together, I think (this is) probably the best option," Tracy Philbeck, chairman of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, said. "It doesn't please everybody, which most of the time that's a good option. There are extremes on...every side of every issue."

The monument’s future was called into question in both 2015 and 2017, but commissioners took no action on the question in either instance.

Monday’s vote followed months of protests, heated public comment periods and a recommendation last month by a county appointed advisory board to relocate the statue.

Commissioner Allen Fraley said he was conflicted in the days leading to Monday's vote, and said he strongly considered voting to allow the statue to remain where it stands.

"After listening to everyone in the clergy that got up, arm in arm in this county and hearing the words my heart was changed," Fraley said. "God changed me right here tonight and said I needed to do this. I'm going to have friends of mine that are going to be unhappy with what I'm doing and I'm going to have to live with that."

Commissioner Chad Brown said he's been consistent on the memorial issue since it erupted earlier this summer and said he believes we should honor those soldiers who lost their lives in battle.

"We have a culture today where people are trying to change history and remove some of the landmarks that our forefathers have placed on us," Chad Brown said.

The vote represents an abrupt change of course from the directive commissioners issued less than a week ago. The board had sought the passage of a bill by state legislators that would allow the county to place the relocation of the monument on a future ballot, a move that would have allowed voters to decide the monument's future.

Gaston County's legislative delegation said late last week such a referendum would not have been possible as part of the 2020 general election in November, prompting Monday night's vote.

