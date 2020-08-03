A Pink Hill man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his son in February.

Christopher Driver was sentenced on Thursday in Jones County Superior Court to a minimum of 58 months and a maximum of 82 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee’s findings.

On Feb. 1, Driver and his son William Chase Parker were drinking at Driver’s home in Pink Hill on when an argument ensued over a family matter, as Driver went to get his .380 caliber handgun, according to Lee.

During the argument, Parker told Driver "this would be his last night" and as the argument continued, Driver said he felt threatened and shot Parker once in the upper chest with the gun. The autopsy showed a single .380 caliber bullet was recovered from Parker which matched Driver’s gun, according to the evidence.

Driver then called 911, telling the emergency operator he had shot his son. Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to Driver’s home and found him kneeling over Parker and saying he was sorry, as Lee stated in his findings. Parker was given first aid as the responding deputy said he was in labored breathing.

At approximately 4:31 p.m. EMS arrived at Driver’s home and pronounced Parker dead. At the time of the incident, evidence showed Driver’s blood alcohol content was approximately .08, according to the findings.

Driver and Parker reportedly had previous altercations before the incident.

On Dec. 22, Driver made a call to 911 about Parker trying to attack him at his home, though law enforcement were able to diffuse the situation. One year earlier, the two men were in another altercation in which Parker choked Driver until he lost consciousness. Driver did not have a criminal record before the shooting.

"This is a senseless tragedy for the family who have lost two people, a son who was killed and father who is incarcerated," said Lee. "I appreciate the investigation of the Detective (Leila) Groom and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office."