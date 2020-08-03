The Craven County Health Department has reported that Craven County has 673 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2020. Of the newest cases, five additional cases were confirmed in the afternoon on July 31, 2020, four on August 1, 2020, three on August 2, 2020 and eight today. Out of the 673 confirmed positive cases, 509 of those individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation. The recovered cases completed the necessary isolation requirement and have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours.

Of the 673 cases, 12 have been related to out of state travel, 143 are from community transmission, 476 are a direct contact with a previously confirmed positive case, and 42 are still being investigated. There have been 10 deaths related to COVID-19. Six of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.