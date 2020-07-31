A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning in a collision with a car in Gastonia.

The wreck occurred around 10:10 a.m. Friday on Union Road near Westover, just south of Hudson Boulevard.

GEMS transported him to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was later airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.

Details of the wreck or the names of those involved were not immediately available.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-869-1823 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com or Twitter.com/TheGazetteKevin.