A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning in a collision with a car in Gastonia.
The wreck occurred around 10:10 a.m. Friday on Union Road near Westover, just south of Hudson Boulevard.
GEMS transported him to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was later airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.
Details of the wreck or the names of those involved were not immediately available.
