ASHEVILLE - The city's groundbreaking reparations initiative for Black residents is set to expand following a notable shift in Buncombe County government.

The county's Board of Commissioners is set to vote Aug. 4 on a "Resolution to support community reparations for Black people in Buncombe County."

In its July 14 historic reparations vote, Asheville invited other "local government community organizations" to join it. The city's reparations program will not be direct payments, as was given to Japanese Americans and Native Americans, but instead will be investments in education, home ownership, health care and other areas with large racial disparities.

Other local governments can participate by joining a task force that will determine funding and give other recommendations, the city said.

Leaders of nearby wealthy white towns said they would wait and see before deciding to join — or that they had no funding to offer because of the pandemic.

At the county board's July 21 meeting dozens of members of the public called in to urge commissioners to join the city.

But despite Democrats holding a 4-3 majority, there was not enough support to bring the issue to a vote.

One notable holdout was the one Black commissioner, Al Whitesides, an Asheville Democrat representing District 1.

Whitesides, who participated in early local desegregation efforts, had said the county's own groundbreaking initiatives on race were a form of reparations and it wasn't necessary to join the city. Those initiatives are centered on the county's planned declaration of racism as a "public health and safety crisis," also on Tuesday's agenda.

The declaration cites data on infant mortality, jail population and other areas and prescribes funding and the potential dismantling of "problematic institutions."

Unlike the city's resolution, it makes no mention of slavery or discrimination and does not apologize for government's role in those things.

Now the county's proposed reparations resolution, which was put on the agenda with Whitesides' support, does that.

