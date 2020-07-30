Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo, 22, has been charged with attempted murder

Editor’s note: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Police say a 22-year-old Wilmington woman knew her newborn baby boy was still alive when she placed him in a trash bag, tied it shut, put him in the trunk of her car and later left him in an outdoor recycling bin at a local church.

According to search warrants filed last week by the Wilmington Police Department and signed by Det. H.M. Wooddell, Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo knew her child was still alive because she could hear him crying, even after she had placed him in the trunk of her car.

Calix-Macedo, who turned 22 on July 27 in the New Hanover County Jail, was arrested on July 18 and has been charged with premeditated attempted murder. She is being held in lieu of an $800,000 secured bond.

She has a court date Aug. 6, but according to Samantha Dooies with the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office, "nothing will happen with (the case) on Aug. 6."

"Due to the nature of the charges, it cannot be resolved in felony district court," Dooies said.

If Calix-Macedo is indicted, the case would move to felony superior court.

According to search warrants filed by the WPD -- which, among other things, sought to obtain a DNA sample from Calix-Macedo and search her cell phone -- police were called to Christ Community Church, 4555 Fairview Drive, off Carolina Beach Road, in the early evening hours of July 16.

A woman walking her dog had heard the baby crying, retrieved him from the bin and taken him to a sidewalk next to an apartment complex across the street, where she asked someone to call 911. According to the warrants, the umbilical cord was still around the baby’s neck and the placenta was in the bag with the child.

Emergency personnel took the baby to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. As of July 16, police say, he was in good condition.

UPDATE: Drs. say the newborn found earlier today is healthy and doing well.

Upon investigating, police saw video footage from a traffic camera in the area and identified a light green Toyota Camry as a vehicle of interest.

After speaking with the senior pastor of Christ Community Church, identified in the warrants as Paul Phillips, police learned that the church does outreach at the Royal Palms Mobile Home Park nearby at 5140 Carolina Beach Road.

On July 17, that led police to the mobile home park’s lot No. 32, which had a green Toyota Camry parked outside. Officers knocked on the door, but no one answered.

According to the warrants, Wooddell returned later on the evening of July 17, along with WPD Officer J. Cruz "for translation purposes." This time, Calix-Macedo answered the door and allowed officers to come inside. (It’s not clear from the warrants whether the translator was needed.)

According to the warrants, both at her residence and later at the Wilmington Police Department, Calix-Macedo told police she had given birth to the boy in the toilet of her trailer on the morning of July 16.

The baby was then left in the toilet, the warrants say, for about seven hours that day, during which time Calix-Macedo could hear the baby crying.

While the baby was in the toilet, police say, Calix-Macedo fed her 18-month-old daughter and took a shower.

Later, she told police, is when she put the baby in a black trash bag, tied it shut, put it in the trunk of her green Toyota Camry and drove with her daughter to the WalMart in Monkey Junction to buy milk. After leaving WalMart, police say Calix-Macedo went to the church and left the baby, still tied in the bag, inside the recycling bin. (In the warrants it is described as both a "recycle bin" and a "trash can.") She then went back home.

Police say surveillance footage from WalMart shows Calix-Macedo’s light green Camry pulling into the parking lot at 4:14 p.m. on July 16. Calix-Macedo can then be seen walking into the store carrying her daughter. They can be seen leaving the store at 4:31 p.m.

According to the warrants, Calix-Macedo told police that the baby was in the trash bag in the trunk of the car while she and her daughter were in WalMart. The high temperature in Wilmington on July 16 was 89 degrees. She said she knew the baby was still alive because she could hear him crying.

Later, police say they talked to Calix-Macedo’s boyfriend, identified in the warrants as Jairo Neftali Gonzalez-Jeronimo. Calix-Macedo told police that he is the father of their newborn and their daughter, but that he never knew she was pregnant with the newborn.

Gonzalez-Jeronimo told police he was working in Southport on July 16 until late in the afternoon. Police say the foreman of his crew confirmed Gonzalez-Jeronimo was at work that day, and that time sheets indicate he was at work in Southport until 5:30 p.m. on July 16, about an hour after the baby was placed in the trash can.

After returning home, Gonzalez-Jeronimo said he left Wilmington the morning of July 17 to work in Plymouth, N.C., where he stayed until the morning of July 18. He told police that after getting a voice mail from a neighbor indicating police were at his residence, and talking with his cousin -- who the warrants say lived in the trailer with him and Calix-Macedo -- he decided to come home to see what was happening.

Gonzalez-Jeronimo told police he did not know his girlfriend was pregnant but was suspicious that she had been putting on weight. He said she told him the weight gain was caused by drinking a lot of soda and by a birth control shot that caused her to retain fluids.

Gonzalez-Jeronimo also told police that the last time Calix-Macedo had had a menstrual cycle was in December of 2019, but that she told him the birth control shot caused her to miss periods. According to the warrants, he said she told him on the evening of July 16 that she had started her period "so everything was OK."

According to North Carolina’s "Safe Surrender Law," parents can anonymously transfer newborns less than a week old to another adult -- including a health care provider, law enforcement officer, social services worker or emergency medical personnel -- or to the Department of Social Services.

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.