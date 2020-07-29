Times-News

Wednesday

Jul 29, 2020 at 12:02 AM


Burlington Animal Services reported 93 percent "positive outcomes" for June in its monthly statistical report.


BAS took in 409 animals. Of those:


• 358 (59 dogs and 299 cats) were strays;


• 34 (13 dogs and 20 cats) were turned in by their owners;


• Five (four dogs and one cat) were turned in to be euthanized;


• Three (all dogs) were returned adoptions; and


• Nine (five dogs and four cats) were confiscated.


The animals came from:


• Alamance County: 50 percent;


• Burlington: 35 percent;


• Graham: 6 percent;


• Elon: 2 percent;


• Mebane: 2 percent;


• Swepsonville: 2 percent;


• Haw River: 1 percent; and


• Out of county: 1 percent.


Some 261 animals (175 cats and 85 dogs) departed BAS in November:


• 77 percent (164 cats and 51 dogs) were adopted;


• 10 percent (23 dogs and five cats) were returned to their owners;


• 6 percent (11 dogs and six cats) were transferred to rescues;


• 6 percent (seven dogs and nine cats) were euthanized; and


• 1 percent (three cats) died of natural causes.


Reasons for euthanasia were 14 percent behavioral and 86 percent medical.