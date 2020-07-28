Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some local summer camps have been open this summer with restrictions. The Scouts of America in Alamance County and some Burlington Recreation and Parks summer camps made significant adjustments to allow participants to attend programs.

Three out of the seven Recreation and Parks camps remain open this summer: Camp St. Marks, Camp Overbrook and Camp Grove Park/Thataways. Brittany Hargrave is the supervisor of youth programming at the department. "Health is our No. 1 priority," Hargrave said.

The camps have reduced enrollment and are requiring masks and social distancing. Campers also get temperature and health screenings when they arrive at camp in the morning. Hargrave said also that the parks department has worked with the Burlington Safety Director Tommy Simmons and guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to figure out procedures.

Campers normally attend field trips every day, but because of COVID-19 they are all canceled. Instead, onsite activities like arts and crafts, and outdoor activities are now the main events. Campers each have their own sets of art supplies to avoid cross-contamination. Larger items like hula hoops and athletic gear are cleaned after every use.

"We're going to have Kona Ice come out to each site, so that's just kind of a little incentive for them as well," Hargrove said.

Jeff Benes is the scoutmaster of Troop 9 in Alamance County, and Jim Allegretto is the county district executive of the Old North State Council. Benes and Allegretto have worked to find ways to do group activities while social distancing and complying with CDC guidelines. Initially, the Scouts completed meetings over Zoom, but as Gov. Roy Cooper moved into new phases of opening, they were able also to do outdoor activities. According to Benes, "We're trying to be creative and come up with ideas that allow us to do something together but separately, and so far, we're working pretty well".

Troop 9 would typically travel to the Cherokee Scout Base in Yanceyville for its summer camp program, but instead they had to get creative. Troop 9 took a trip to Tennessee to go whitewater rafting.

"We're all in the same campground, but we're all at least six feet apart, if not more. It was out in the open" Benes said.

Every Scout on the trip was also required to wear a mask and bring a parent or caretaker to ensure that each participant was social distancing. By the end of the trip, the Troop 9 Scouts had each earned two merit badges.

Benes emphasized that "we're not modifying the program because the program is rock solid. But we are adapting." The program will maintain goals to teach the Scouts valuable life skills while having fun. The main goal of the program is to stay open for as long as possible and give the kids opportunities to be outside during the stay-at-home lockdown. Scouts are taught always to be prepared, and as reported by Benes "Scouting has been around for 110 years, and we've prepared for this type of thing forever."

Not only does the program provide activities for the Scouts, but it brings families together as well. "This gives them other options and really good options to spend quality time together, do things that they normally wouldn't get to do," Allegretto said. Both Allegretto and Benes have children who are participating in the Scout summer program. Royce Allegretto, 13, said that she had a lot of fun and felt safe on the trip.

As stated by Benes, general participation in the program is not significantly lower because of the pandemic, however, recruitment strategies are different. Some families withdrew from the programs at the parks and rec department because of COVID-19 concerns. However, parents are mainly appreciative of the adjustments that are keeping their children safe according to Hargrave. "We're really taking this seriously," Hargrave said.