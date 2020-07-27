Progressive thinker Jameesha "Jamee" Harris puts her all into serving the interests of the residents of New Bern. As an alderwoman and community advocate, she serves as a voice for citizens who don’t have one and doesn’t hesitate to stand her ground and fight for what she believes is right.

"My involvement in the community is basically providing resources and working with the citizens to be able to better their situation, educate them, help them own and operate their own business, any type of city official business; I’m there to support the community every step of the way," she said. "I love what I do."

Originally from Albany, New York, Jamee worked for the government and helped businesses file sales tax with the IRS for several years. After visiting the New Bern area during a family wedding, she decided she didn’t want to be a single mother working at a desk her whole life. She and her son moved to New Bern in 2010. Not long after arriving, she met a man who soon became her husband. Together, they have three children ages five, 12 and 15. Jamee has also been a strong advocate for autism awareness as her 12-year-old son is autistic.

In May, she graduated from ECU with her BS in University Studies with a Thematic Core in Business Administration and Management, and she plans to pursue her master’s degree in political science or criminal justice. She has been a realtor for about four years and has worked for BrainTap Technologies, a company that specializes in meditation and relaxation through techniques such as light therapy, since last October.

She was also instated as the alderwoman for Ward 2 of the City of New Bern in December 2017, a commitment she takes very seriously. Her appointment made local history: She was the youngest African American woman elected to the board, and she was the first African American woman elected to Ward 2.

"Basically, you are the voice for the ward—obviously the whole city holistically, but specifically dealing with the challenges within your ward," Jamee explained. "Anything that’s going on with the community that may have issues with the city regarding taxes, light bills, standard of living in regards to if their landlord is keeping the house up the way that it needs to be. That type of stuff."

Ward 2 encompasses Monterey Circle, Southgate, Camden Square, Craven Terrace, Pembroke and part of Duffyfield, which are predominantly made up of minorities. Jamee is quick to admit that she’s had her lights cut off and has been late paying rent, so she feels like she can really relate with people.

"And then the major thing for me is we manage a budget of $125 million plus," she said. "And I think the biggest job as an alderman is to make the decisions that are best for your community and the city altogether, and just managing that budget and making sure that funds are allocated justly to where it needs to go. And just fighting for what you need in your community, really."

After Hurricane Florence, Jamee jumped straight into rescue and cleanup efforts. She took to social media to give constant updates and used it as a means for people to contact her if they needed help. She went from door to door to check on residents in the hardest hit areas, such as Trent Court, and had her work cut out for her. She had to convince elderly citizens to abandon flooded homes they’d lived in their entire lives, helped a family with an infant get out of their flooded home, transported several people to shelters and witnessed people having to be evacuated through holes cut in the roof.

"When the wind started getting really heavy, I stopped doing the rescue and then left it up to first responders, but people just started inboxing me," she said. "So I was getting hundreds of messages and people calling me."

Jamee developed a list to make sure everyone was safe, and she and other residents coordinated meals to help feed people in the hardest hit areas that were difficult to navigate. She was so focused on helping others that she was barely getting any sleep. After appearing on a prominent news network to give an update after the storm, her Facebook inbox became flooded with thousands of messages—requests for assistance, pleas to be rescued from flooded homes and notes of encouragement from people all around the world.

"My life changed," she said. "I got invited to Miami for the Young Elected Officials Network to speak on a panel, and I was just able to be in a room with a lot of influential people. A lot of people tell me that I think bigger than New Bern because I think about not just now, but I think about what we're doing and how it's going to impact later."

Despite all her relentless efforts and good intentions, Jamee has faced fierce criticism, harassment and even serious threats from citizens who disagree with her. Although she said it did affect her deeply at first, she’s learned to rise above the criticism and intimidation and let it fuel her resolve to fight for a community in which everyone can thrive.

"Regardless of our views and opinions, we are all humans who should be finding common ground and coming together, not going out of our way to point out differences and further alienating each other," she said. "I’m a New Yorker. I’m tough, and I don’t back down from a fight, and I’m gonna do everything that I can in my power as long as I’m sitting in that seat to make sure that we’re doing right by our people."

She believes in serving only two terms, so if she is re-elected, she plans to recruit those interested in taking over Ward 2. She hopes to take them under her wing to train and prepare them for the job, which is something she feels is necessary to serve the community effectively.

"I think that’s very important, especially being young," said Jamee. "The things that we deal with in this ward is important for the next person, male or female, to know what’s going on and what they’re getting involved with because it’s a lot."

In 2018, she was appointed to the State Human Relations Commission by the governor. The commission deals with statewide topics such as affordable housing and attainable jobs. They also listen to complaints raised by residents of privately-owned housing units, then take steps to investigate and rectify the situation if needed.

Jamee is also an advocate for voting at both the national and local levels. She is a big believer in voting for candidates based on their stances on issues, not the party with which they’re affiliated.

"I'm big on voting period," she said. "We can get rid of the blue and red and we vote on issues. I think we can come together faster as a country. It doesn't matter what party—if they're going to do something good, then they deserve your vote."

Jamee decided to help the community move forward after attending several Chamber of Commerce events and noticing there were not many minorities and learning their minority committee was inactive. In April 2018, she cofounded the nonprofit Young Urban Professionals of Eastern North Carolina, or YUP, to help minorities focus on professional development. Its establishment created quite a bit of backlash, but Jamee and other co-founders were determined to provide an inviting atmosphere in which everyone could learn from each other and grow.

"We lack resources," she explained. "We lack the education on opening our businesses and running the businesses and knowing how to do balance sheets. I have a degree in business; I'm a realtor. I'm about wanting economic development. You have to invest in it; you have to teach them this. So that's where Young Urban Professionals comes in because it evolved to dealing with marginalized communities."

They participate in community service, such as painting J.T. Barber Elementary School, and community cleanup events. They also partner with local educational institutions such as Craven Community College to present seminars, and they hold networking events to encourage local entrepreneurs and connect them with established businesses. Since the start of the pandemic, they have started a book club and have virtual meetings.

"We have authors and publishers on there," said Jamee. "We read the book and then we get them on Zoom, we have a conversation and talk about it and ask questions."

Since Easter was spent under stay-at-home orders for most families, Jamee decided to help bring excitement to the children. While following CDC guidelines, Jamee arranged to visit local neighborhoods to deliver candy while a fellow YUP member wore a bunny costume.

"And that was mainly because I saw that the bunny was going to the richer neighborhoods and there was no plan over in the low income," she said. "I said, ‘well, I'm not going to let that happen.’ We pulled together in less than 24 hours and we had the truck, we had tons of candy and it was a ball. So those are the types of things that we do is we fill the need, we fill the gap. Our tagline is ‘we're bridging the gap between poverty and community.’"

Since YUP encompasses all of Eastern North Carolina, Jamee hopes to boost membership and eventually open chapters in multiple cities. They plan to hold a convention next year, as well as take trips to introduce members to successful entrepreneurs so they can ask questions and learn more about running a business. They also have plans to develop a financial literacy program to help the upcoming generations become more financially savvy. Anyone interested in YUP is invited to join, regardless of age, race or experience.

"You just have to respect the mission that all of our funds go into marginalized communities and teaching and promoting economic development and wealth within the community," said Jamee.

She aspires to one day work in the White House in some capacity, but for now, she plans to keep supporting the community and do what she believes is in the best interest of all residents, even if it means making difficult decisions that aren’t popular with everyone.

"I’m just going to continue to serve the community and be there, be a resource, be a mentor, be anything that is needed so that I can help someone be successful," said Jamee.

