Good morning! It's Sunday, July 26, the 208th day of 2020. There are 158 days left in the year.

Here's your Sunday briefing. It's links to interesting stories and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic — or maybe because of it — North Carolina liquor sales jumped nearly 12% in the fiscal year that ended June 30, to a new record of nearly $1.37 billion.

It’s normal for the sales to grow and set a new record annually — sales have set records for the past five years, the North Carolina ABC Commission said — but this jump was much higher than normal. In the prior five fiscal years, the sales growth averaged 7.14% annually, according to data on the ABC Commission website. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Sunny with high near 94 and heat index as high as 101. Tonight, partly cloudy with low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

IN THE NEWS

Cumberland County Schools Student Activities Director Vernon Aldridge talks with athletic directors across the state and the discussion always end up coming back to football and what a 2020 season would look like without Friday night lights and the lost revenue. READ MORE

Online classes — called remote learning by educators — create issues related to grades, computers and communication that teachers and parents say need to be addressed. School officials say they are working in all three areas to be sure students’ needs are met before the school year starts Aug. 17. READ MORE

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of 1 p.m. Saturday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State: 111,092 (1,778 deaths; 1,579,042 completed tests; 1,168 currently hospitalized)

Region counties: Cumberland: 2,276 (49 deaths) — Robeson: 2,175 (48 deaths) — Sampson: 1,374 (10 deaths) — Lee: 1,055 (9 deaths) — Harnett: 987 (35 deaths) — Moore: 795 (20 deaths) — Columbus: 741 (42 deaths) — Hoke: 608 (7 deaths) — Bladen: 523 (5 deaths) — Scotland: 225 (2 deaths)

Cases per 10,000 residents: Sampson: 216 — Lee: 172 — Robeson: 165 — Bladen: 158 — Columbus: 133 — Hoke: 111 — Moore: 81 — Harnett: 74 — Cumberland: 68 — Scotland: 65

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

SPORTS

MILITARY

OPINION

That's your Sunday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day!

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com.