The city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County were among 22 North Carolina governments to earn recognition in the North Carolina City & County Communicators’ (NC3C) 2020 Excellence in Communications Awards.

Fayetteville and Cumberland County won a first place award for crisis communication. The city also won two second place awards for multi-platform campaign and for digital technology: digital external newsletter/blog.

The awards were announced June 26 in a virtual ceremony due to the cancellation of this year’s annual NC3C Spring Conference. All 192 award program entries were judged by professional communications peers from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators.

The first place award for crisis communication was for the response to Hurricane Dorian. Video products included storm tracking updates, Emergency Management briefs, news conferences, Spanish and Arabic updates, pet plans, shelter accommodations, animal shelter openings and more.

Fayetteville received the second place award for multi-platform campaign. The goal of the stadium support campaign was to demonstrate that building Segra Stadium was a worthwhile endeavor. The communications strategy involved advertisements across the city and region, photos, social media posts, videos on the construction process, arranging media interviews, responding to media queries and responding to the public. A website, specific to the stadium, was a clearinghouse for products.

The city also received a second place award for digital technology: digital external newsletter/blog. The entry was the resident-focused newsletter "City Happenings." The publication is sent to subscribers only (www.FayettevilleNC.gov/enews) on a bi-weekly basis every Monday. It was created at the request of the city manager, stemming from the result of a survey of residents who said they wanted to know more about city services.

The purpose of North Carolina City & County Communicators is to encourage professional development and networking among local governmental communications professionals. The organization was formed in March 2007 and consists of professional government communicators from across the state. For more information about NC3C, go to nc3c.com.

Kenneth Mayner is the chief branding officer with the city of Fayetteville.