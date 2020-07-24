Closures, postponements and other announcements relating to COVID-19

The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email breakingnews@starnewsonline.com.

COVID-19 cases:

New Hanover County reports 14 deaths due to COVID-19 as of July 23. Positive cases now total 1,991.

Brunswick County reports 12 deaths due to COVID 19 as of July 23. Positive cases now total 1,021 of which 625 have recovered. A total of 369 people are isolating and 15 people are hospitalized.

Pender County reports 518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of July 23. Of those 431 have recovered and three people have died. There have been 3,289 negative tests, nine people are hospitalized, and 216 tests are pending.

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

Recent announcements relating to COVID-19:

Red Cross needs local volunteers due to COVID-19. The American Red Cross faces a unique challenge in preparing for this hurricane season. New guidelines have been established for sheltering designed to keep workers and clients safe, such as setting up more small shelters with fewer clients. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency lodging when possible. If necessary, the Red Cross will open shelters. However, to ensure proper social distancing, more shelter locations may be necessary and additional volunteers will be needed. Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks in associate and supervisory levels. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support to help assess people’s health in shelters. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students.To volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer/urgent-need-for-volunteers.html or contact encrecruit@redcross.org.

Traffic Courts in New Hanover and Pender Counties will resume in August. Traffic court resumes in Pender County on Aug. 5 and in New Hanover County on Aug. 7. To check your court date, visit nccourts.gov/court<dates. To resolve your case without coming to the courthouse, individuals with a pending traffic citation can visit nccourts.gov/services to see if the ticket is eligible for a reduction or dismissal. Visit the website at least one week prior to the court date to submit your ticket for review. You will be notified via email if you can handle your case through the online system without coming to the courthouse. In the interest of judicial economy, many cases have already been dismissed. To see if your case has already been dismissed call 910-772-6600 for New Hanover County or 910-663-3900 for Pender County.

Battleship North Carolina has received a NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant from the North Carolina Humanities Council. Funding for NC CARES has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Ccoronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. Because of restrictions designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Battleship has been limited in its ability to present its customary onboard programs for visitors. The award will enable the Battleship to develop educational outreach and distance learning programs. The funding will make it possible for the Battleship to reach current visitors and a new audience in the continually changing digital age. The NC CARES: Humanities Relief Grant is opening doors shut by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thalian Association Community Theatre announced the difficult decision to cancel Peter Pan, the opening show of the Youth Theatre season due to continuing concerns surrounding COVID 19. Peter Pan was scheduled to open Sept. 11 and run for two weekends. The Association is monitoring the situation closely in the event that additional changes need to be made to season but there are no current plans to postpone or cancel "Driving Miss Daisy," scheduled to open October 2 or remaining productions of the Youth Theatre season. For more information, visit www.thalian.org.

The North Carolina Parent Teacher Association (NCPTA) will partner with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to host Virtual Town Halls on COVID-19 and schools reopening from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 (Spanish and Sign Language Interpreters will be provided) and Thursday, July 23 (Sign Language Interpreter will be provided). The purpose of these Virtual Town Halls is to provide a forum for families to hear important updates and information about COVID-19 and schools reopening from health care professionals. There will also be a Q&A session. For more information, email info@ncpta.org. If you would like to virtually attend, register for Wednesday’s event at eventbrite.com/e/foro-comunitario-town-hall-de-ncpta-covid19-y-reaperturas-escolares-tickets-113839771822 or for Thursday’s event at eventbrite.com/e/ncpta-town-hall-on-covid-19-and-nc-school-reopening-tickets-113662232798.

The State Health Plan (Plan) is again extending the cost waiver for COVID-19 testing and treatment for members diagnosed with COVID-19, including associated deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance. This marks the second extension of cost waivers for COVID-19 testing and treatment. The member cost-share waiver for COVID-19 related clinical screening visits and COVID-19 diagnostic tests will remain in place until the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act requirement expires, which was signed into law in March. The cost waiver for the treatment (medical only) of members diagnosed with COVID-19 will remain in place until Oct. 31, at which time it will be reevaluated. In order to help members limit personal contact and to assist in containing the outbreak, the Plan is also extending the coverage of video and telehealth visits, where available, through Dec. 31. The cost waiver actions described above are for members in the 80/20 Plan, 70/30 Plan and High Deductible Health Plan. More COVID-19 information, including information for Medicare-eligible members, can be found on the State Health Plan website under coronavirus updates.

Pender County Utilities customers may take advantage of a COVID-19 Hardship Payment Plan. The plan provides an affordable schedule of payment for unpaid residential water bill balances accrued from March 31 through July 29, 2020. Pender County Utilities implemented special crisis policies in mid-March. The department immediately suspended water disconnections, offered payment extensions, and waived late fees. Turning off water due to nonpayment remains a last resort. Water service cutoffs will resume in mid-August for any account past-due which has not already set up a payment plan. To set up payments, customers can call 910-259-1570 or visit pendercountync.gov/utl for the Hardship Payment Plan document.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Wilmington, which attracts thousands each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease, is going virtual this year due to COVID-19. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties on Saturday, Nov. 7. On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. Next, everyone will walk in their own neighborhoods with their family and friends. Finally, the Alzheimer’s Association will create the iconic Promise Garden in a "view only" format that participants can drive by on Walk day at to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s. To register, visit act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage. To sign up as a walker or team caption call 800-272-3900.

