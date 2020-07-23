The sculpture, which honors Black Civil War soldiers who helped end Confederate control of Wilmington, was scheduled to be unveiled this fall

WILMINGTON – Honor, not deify.

That's how artist Stephen Hayes envisions his work to recognize the United States Colored Troops (USCT) who fought in the Battle of Forks Road in February 1865 with a sculpture at the Cameron Art Museum, the site of the skirmish.

The life-size bronze sculpture will feature 11 men in marching formation, each one cast from the likeness of USCT descendants, re-enactors and military veterans.

But at a time when bronze statues to the Confederacy, whom the USCT were facing off against at Forks Road, are coming down across the nation, Hayes said his piece of art commemorating the often-untold story of the USCT won’t tower over museum patrons.

"We are honoring them but we are not putting them on a pedestal to make them seem like they are gods," he said. "We are bringing them down to the level of a normal person and bringing that human emotion of their story right to the people."

The sculpture was originally slated to be unveiled in November 2020, but shutdowns related to COVID-19 has delayed it until 2021.

The need to postpone arose because Hayes has not had access to his studio at Duke University since the shutdowns began this spring. He is the Brock Family Visiting Instructor in Studio Arts in the university’s Department of Art, Art History and Visual Studies.

"In the summertime, I could have knocked out (the final casts) and had them ready for shipment to the next process," he said. "But now school is starting back up."

Luckily, he only has two more statues to complete – the drummer boy and the color bearer, both of which are at the front of the depicted march.

It is said about 1,600 men of color fought in and won the battle for the Union, which directly led to the fall of Wilmington and the collapse of Confederate control in the Cape Fear.

Many among the USCT stayed in the area after the war and contributed to creating a strong Black community in Wilmington.

While Black Lives Matter protests have drawn more attention to the stories of Black residents past and present in recent weeks, Hayes said that recognition was always the intention of the sculpture, particularly with the inclusion of descendants standing in for their veteran ancestors.

"Involving the relatives of these men, many of whom marched for Civil Rights, was (my chance) to use their bodies to talk about how people are still marching today," he said. "A part of my whole process as an artist and my creation is talking about things from the past and about the present and the future."

Once Hayes has a chance to compete his work, the sculpture will be handed off to Carolina Bronze in Seagrove, where the nine other casts are awaiting the mold process.

"The process gets started by turning them into wax," Hayes said. "Then I can go back in and do some small details, before that wax will be turned into bronze."

Once completed, the sculpture will be assembled at Cameron Art Museum, where museum deputy director Heather Wilson said staff has been using the unexpected extra lead up to the launch to further deepen the narrative they plan to tell with Hayes’ creation.

"In some ways, the sculpture will be just the beginning because our job as a museum is about interpreting the piece of art," she said. "It has always been our focus to tell the U.S. Colored Troops story and the African-American history story. That is what gives our site its identity and it is a story we feel people in the Cape Fear region don’t know."

The museum is working with everyone from local historians to high school history teachers to pour through records to find the names of the men who possibly fought at Forks Road. They are currently working to scale down a roll of 5,000 names.

It’s just one of the ways the museum is using the COVID-19 delay to provide as much context as possible for the story being told by the faces, uniforms and roles of the men on the statue.

The unveiling will be accompanied by programming from musicians, historians and poets who can also speak to the significance of the USCT and the local African-American experience.

The postponement also helps with fundraising the remaining $100,000 needed to complete the whole project. Wilson said the bronze alone costs near $300,000.

That funding will come from a number of sources, including the public’s opportunity to purchase pavers around the sculpture dedicated to their loved ones.

Once installed, Wilson said Hayes’ sculpture will be a long overdue first for the region.

"It is our responsibility to think about the way African Americans are depicted in art, and there are no figurative pieces of art for African Americans in our area," she said. "This is about the legacy of these men."

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.