Good morning! It's Thursday, July 23, the 205th day of 2020. There are 161 days left in the year. Here's your Thursday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Here's your Thursday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

The city of Fayetteville has announced a service to assist its qualified residents with rent, utilities and mortgage payments during the coronavirus pandemic. This is a one-time assistance program, and the applicant must live in Fayetteville.

Eligible low- and moderate-income residents may receive up to $2,000 toward rent, utilities or mortgage payments. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly sunny and hot with high near 97 and heat index as high a 105. Tonight, mostly cloudy with low around 75. There is a 40% chance of precipiation today.

IN THE NEWS

The White House is threatening to veto a massive defense policy bill over a provision that would rename military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate officers. The veto threat Tuesday came hours before the House approved the $741 billion annual defense authorization. READ MORE

Gunshots were fired into a Harnett County home with two adults and a child inside, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Winding Ridge in Sanford. READ MORE

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of noon Wednesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State: 105,001 (1,698 deaths; 1,491,820 completed tests; 1,137 currently hospitalized)

Region counties: Cumberland: 2,101 (47 deaths) — Robeson: 2,015 (46 deaths) — Sampson: 1,340 (8 deaths) — Lee: 1,037 (8 deaths) — Harnett: 932 (34 deaths) — Moore: 755 (18 deaths) — Columbus: 714 (40 deaths) — Hoke: 577 (7 deaths) — Bladen: 509 (5 deaths) — Scotland: 203 (2 deaths)

Cases per 10,000 residents: Sampson: 211 — Lee: 169 — Robeson: 153 — Bladen: 153 — Columbus: 128 — Hoke: 105 — Moore: 77 — Harnett: 69 — Cumberland: 63 — Scotland: 58

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Myron B. Pitts: Raising a girl who, somehow, likes boiled peanuts

20-year-old Fayetteville man drowns while swimming in lake

Fayetteville police seek public’s help locating person of interest in shooting death

Who will be notified when a college student tests positive for COVID-19?

SPORTS

Cumberland County baseball coaches make MLB predictions ahead of Opening Day

Methodist football to face NC-only programs under new USA South guidelines

NFL agrees to cancel 2020 preseason, reduce team roster sizes for camp

Michael Jordan’s Jumpman logo will be featured on NBA uniforms next season

Natalie Portman leads star-studded ownership group for NWSL team

OPINION

Election analysts: Electoral College protects North Carolina’s voice

Letter: Rename Pettus Bridge for John Lewis

LIFESTYLE

Here’s where to go in Fayetteville area for farmers markets

