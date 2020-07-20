The Wilmington Police Department has programs dedicated to community engagement, but WPD staff and a resident say they could be better advertised

Fawn Rhodes said she always wanted her son to understand law enforcement, especially after the death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland.

Her son, Dynzcil, is now the same age.

"That really hit me hard," the Wilmington resident said of Rice’s death. "I wanted my child to be involved because if a situation happened, then there would always be an officer that could pull up and say, ‘let me talk to him for a second, let me find out why he’s here.’ I wanted (officers) to know him."

Three years ago, Rhodes came across the Police Activities League, a program designed to connect officers of the Wilmington Police Department with the city’s youth by engaging via athletics, and found the right outlet for Dynzcil.

It’s one of many programs WPD offers to encourage community policing amid the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the resulting civil unrest, events that have raised questions about how police officers and community members interact with each other.

During the school year, officers coach teams of kids ages 6-14 in sports such as basketball, cheer and dance, flag football, soccer and wrestling.

The program was created in 2006 and officer Maurice Thorpe, who runs the program, said about 300 kids get involved yearly.

"It’s just about building relationships, not just with the kids, but with the parents," Thorpe said, noting how he encourages parents to attend PAL activities. "Once you see that we engage with your kids, you see us in a different light."

His involvement with PAL makes interactions with residents "a lot easier," often seeing kids and parents of the program in the areas he’s policing. This presence can create trust which allows residents to feel more comfortable talking to and sharing information with police, he said.

"Getting that signal, ‘don’t talk to the police,’ you kind of break that down a little bit when you see a familiar face, somebody that you know and who actually cares about your community and your kids," he said.

Since Dynzcil joined the program, Rhodes said it's been an "awesome experience." Dynzcil said he enjoyed being a part of the program because he got to learn new things and have fun with the officers.

The program is free of charge, providing kids with athletic apparel and transportation if they live in Wilmington. These benefits are perfect for parents who aren’t in the position to spend money, she Rhodes.

She also feels like the program has helped Dynzcil grow a respect for law enforcement, with the officers continuing to check on him despite COVID-19 ending the program temporarily in March.

"Even though the narrative being pushed out by the media is that police are bad, bad, bad, he doesn't see that and he hasn’t had that experience," Rhodes added.

Community policing is "the alternative to reactive policing" said Devon Scott, who works with the Wilmington Advocacy and Protest Organization and is a former mayoral candidate.

"Community policing is a crime prevention method that allows officers to prevent crimes before they happen by being a part of the community, being aware of the community and understanding how the community they are assigned to actually operates," Scott said.

Leticia Holiday, WPD crime prevention specialist, agreed, saying, "the more relationships the officer is able to make in the community, the better we all will be able to work together."

This approach requires an officer to not only form relationships with the people who live in the areas they police, but to be trained about the community's cultural narrative, Scott added.

Scott said he’s not familiar with programs by the WPD that encourage this model of policing, but is open to learning about them.

"Depending on your neighborhood, there isn’t a sense of safety with officers unless you are the victim of aggression from someone else," he noted.

While some feel more community policing efforts need to be made, Linda Thompson, WPD public affairs officer, said the department already has numerous programs in place to help foster relationships with community members, including the citizens academy, which has been in place for 20 years.

The academy allows community members to better understand officers during a week-long, free interactive class where participants are able to ask officers questions about the work they do.

This year, the focus is on how officers are trained, how body cameras work and how the department is handling gun violence, said Holiday, coordinator for the academy. These topics were inspired by the current climate, she noted.

Due to COVID-19, the current academy is being held virtually on Zoom. Holiday added to email her at Letecia.Holiday@wilmingtonnc.gov to learn more.

Rhodes said programs like PAL could be better if more officers were involved, if it increased its social media presence and partnered more with local organizations and businesses focused on youth.

Thorpe and Holiday agreed with Rhodes that the community programs could be better advertised and are in need of more participation.

"I don’t know if we’re just not getting the word out enough to give people a chance to take part of what we offer, but there are times we’ve had to cancel programs because we’ve only had a few people enroll," Holiday said.

In response to those who say there need to be more community policing efforts, Holiday said, "the programs are there and of course, we’re always willing to hear from the community, if there’s something they feel like we’re missing."

Noah Johnson can be reached at 910-343-2364 or njohnson12@gannett.com