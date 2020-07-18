Grandey joins Highland’s senior management team and will maximize the company’s sales efforts by leading Highland’s account management team.

Highland Roofing Co. names David Grandey as sales, marketing manager

WILMINGTON — Wilmington-based Highland Roofing Company has recently named David Grandey as sales and marketing manager.

Grandey joins Highland’s senior management team and will maximize the company’s sales efforts by leading Highland’s account management team. He will also oversee all marketing and community relations efforts.

Grandey joins Highland with over 15 years of strong sales and marketing accomplishments in commercial construction having most recently served as Operations Manager at Wilmington-based HDI Construction where he secured and managed large commercial construction projects and led the company’s sales, marketing and community relations programs. Grandey previously served as relationship manager for Built with Principle, a commercial general contractor in San Jose, Calif., and vice president of sales and marketing for Techcon Landscape Construction in Morgan Hill, Calif.

Grandey is very active in the Wilmington business community through his role as chair of the Partnership Committee for Cape Fear Commercial Real Estate Women, chair of multiple committees with The Wilmington Rotary Club, service on the Work Committee for Wilmington Downtown Inc. and service on the board of directors for The City Club, The Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame and Friends of the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course.