The head of Cumberland County Schools will recommend to the Board of Education that classes meet online when the school year begins next month, a spokesman for the school system said Friday.

Marvin Connelly Jr. will ask the board to approve the plan for remote instruction only during a special meeting Tuesday morning, according to Lindsay Whitley, the spokesman.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Connelly said in a news release. "Over the last few days, we have received several health and safety concerns about the opening of schools. As promised, we have continued to monitor the situation and will use data to make informed decisions for our students and staff, in consultation with local health officials."

The recommendation comes after school officials had been planning to offer parents three choices, which included meeting in-person on a part-time basis. The other options were remote learning through the student’s school or enrolling in a virtual academy that would continue meeting online through the school year.

Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.

The proposal for starting the year completely online was one of three possibilities for reopening schools that a Reentry Task Force presented to the school board in a meeting July 9. The task force recommended a separate plan, which gave parents the three options. The third consideration was to have all students who weren’t in the virtual academy meet partially in-person.

The online proposal includes meal pick-up sites and the delivery of some meals. It also calls for mental health support for students and for remote learning training for teachers.

The district is exploring ways to provide multiple student orientation options and device pick-up opportunities, the release said.

Classes in the schools met online during the last several months of the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The disease, which is caused by a highly infectious coronavirus, has killed more than 135,000 people in the United States.

Families are still encouraged to complete the district’s re-entry enrollment form through Sunday, the release said. If the board decides to move forward with remote-learning only, data received from the survey will help officials plan for a possible shift to a combined schedule later in the school year as the spread of the coronavirus subsides.

"Delaying the implementation of Plan B (blended face-to-face and remote instruction) until later in the school year will provide more opportunities for us to watch coronavirus trends in Cumberland County and prepare to tackle the challenges of executing such a model," Connelly said.

