Good morning! It's Tuesday, July 14, the 196th day of 2020. There are 170 days left in the year. Here's your Tuesday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.
TOP OF THE DAY
Late last month, the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released a report saying studies suggest that exposure to high levels of fluorinated compounds — commonly referred to as PFAS or "forever chemicals" — could suppress the immune system and increase the risk of getting COVID-19 and the severity of infection.
Studies have also shown that exposure to PFAS could reduce the effectiveness of childhood vaccines and adult flu vaccines. READ MORE
ON THE PLANNER
TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly sunny with high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight, partly cloudy with low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%. READ WEATHER PERMITTING
IN THE NEWS
The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Cumberland County has increased over the last several weeks, the county health director said. State records show that an average of 9% of COVID-19 tests taken in the county over the last two weeks have been positive, according to a statement released by county officials Monday. READ MORE
A 21-year-old Georgia man has been charged in connection with a collision on Interstate 95 that led emergency workers to search the Cape Fear River on Thursday and Friday for a vehicle believed to have gone over a bridge guardrail into the water. READ MORE
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of 11:40 a.m. Monday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
State: 87,528 (1,510 deaths; 1,220,486 completed tests; 1,040 currently hospitalized)
Region counties: Robeson: 1,638 (43 deaths) — Cumberland: 1,633 (41 deaths) — Sampson: 1,198 (7 deaths) — Lee: 950 (8 deaths) — Harnett: 793 (32 deaths) — Moore: 640 (14 deaths) — Columbus: 623 (39 deaths) — Hoke: 467 (4 deaths) — Bladen: 446 (5 deaths) — Scotland: 170 (2 deaths)
Cases per 10,000 residents: Sampson: 188 — Lee: 155 — Bladen: 134 — Robeson: 124 — Columbus: 112 — Hoke: 85 — Moore: 65 — Harnett: 59 — Cumberland: 49 — Scotland: 49
OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST
2 Fayetteville city councilwomen meet with protesters about demands
Cumberland County Schools opens Re-Entry Enrollment period
Fayetteville police identify victim of Teal Court shooting
Cape Fear Valley opens new psychiatry residency clinic in Fayetteville
SPORTS
Andy Karcher, E.E. Smith’s 1st-year football coach, navigating COVID-19 offseason
NC State football seeing double with latest commitments
World’s No. 5 amateur heads North & South Women’s field at Pinehurst
Wyndham Championship joins PGA Tour events to be played without spectators
MILITARY
Womack Army Medical Center clinics resume full operations
OPINION
Willis B. McLeod: Fayetteville’s unique Market House can be a teaching tool
Nathan Click: Let’s work together to end, ‘The Talk’
Letter: Race relations can improve, but it will take all of us
