The late national TV newsman and Wilmington native would have turned 100 years old on Friday

WILMINGTON – David Brinkley didn’t see himself as much of a landmark figure in journalism, but history and the profession have remembered otherwise.

The beloved newscaster, who would come to define the early era of television news, was born in Wilmington on July 10, 1920. Before Brinkley could finish at New Hanover High School, he was already pulling bylines as a writer for the Wilmington Morning Star, the original name of the StarNews.

But the ambitious young reporter’s first newsroom was just a pitstop on the way to a career at the top of the media world, where he would launch two of the most popular news programs still on the air today – "NBC Nightly News" and "This Week" on ABC.

Brinkley, who died after a fall in 2003 at his Houston, Texas home, would have been 100 years old Friday.

Looking back on his career for his 1995 memoir, Brinkley managed to encapsulate the arch of all he had been witness to from behind a news desk in a lengthy subtitle that speaks for itself: "11 Presidents, 4 Wars, 22 Political Conventions, 1 Moon Landing, 3 Assassinations, 2,000 Weeks of News and Other Stuff on Television, and 18 Years of Growing Up in North Carolina."

We Unearth local history: Get our free email newsletter for podcasts, stories and photos from Cape Fear Unearthed

An indifferent student, Brinkley was nevertheless an avid reader, spending plenty of time in the local public library, then located in the upstairs ballroom at Thalian Hall, according to a 2009 story from StarNews reporter Ben Steelman.

"I once took out Oswald Spengler’s ‘Decline of the West,’ " Brinkley later told an audience at the Historic Wilmington Foundation in 1974. "The librarian said I was the only one in Wilmington that would ever read it, so she gave it to me. I still have it."

After attending Vanderbilt University, he enlisted in the Army in 1940, but segued a medical discharge into a job with the Southern bureaus of the United Press International. In 1943, he moved to Washington, D.C. with the dream of sharing the news with Americans the same way he’d grown up hearing it – over the radio. He went to the nation’s capital with an eye on a job at CBS News, but he landed at NBC News down the street, becoming the station’s first White House correspondent.

But the world of news was changing. Americans were becoming obsessed with this new invention known as the television and news branches had taken notice. Before long, Brinkley was appearing on camera for NBC News, even though he was candid about how he didn’t fit the standard on-camera appearance.

He was well aware of his boyish looks, dry wit and unusual style of delivery, something his Associated Press obituary likened to "a mild case of hiccups."

That didn’t stop him from gaining popularity and respect among the news-hungry masses at a crucially formative moment for television. As the nation buckled in for the 1956 presidential election, Brinkley was paired with Chet Huntley to cover the Democratic and Republican conventions. At first unsure of their reception, the pair was a hit and the success of the coverage won them the co-anchor seats for the "The Huntley-Brinkley Report," with Huntley stationed in Los Angeles and Brinkley holding down the desk in Washington.

The initial broadcast was a short-and-sweet 15 minutes, but it would soon be expanded as America began tuning into the pair for all their major news.

From that desk, he would cover the Kennedy Assassination, the moon landing and countless other landmark stories. Their nightly signoff – "Good night, Chet," "Good night, David," – would even enter the popular culture lexicon the same way social media grabs hold of a meme today.

Throughout it all, Brinkley was known as a great writer, bringing tough issues to the public with wisdom and easily digestible reporting.

Their program would go through many alterations after Huntley retired in 1970, chief among them a name change to "NBC Nightly News." Brinkley would host with a few others over the years before transitioning to a commentator position and then back to the anchor desk by the end of the decade.

But it was never the ratings juggernaut it was at its start, so Brinkley sought a change. He moved to ABC where he was tasked with reinvigorating their struggling Sunday morning program, then known as "Issues and Answers." It was rebranded "This Week with David Brinkley."

With a new structure to play around with and free of the restrictions of the nightly news anchor desk, Brinkley would come to pioneer the weekend political commentary show, primarily with the introduction of the roundtable discussion at the tail end of each episode. Offering more voices to the hottest topics in the capitol and employing the wry wit that had initially won America over sent Brinkley back up the ratings.

He stayed with the show until November 1996, when he signed off regular reporting for the last time. It came just weeks after he was heard during a election night commercial break calling then President Bill Clinton, who was running for reelection, a "bore," among other things caught on a hot mic.

It was an unusual bruise to an otherwise stellar career of unbiased and expert reporting. Unlike many journalists, Brinkley could say he arrived at the end of the radio news era, reigned over the golden age of television reporting and even helped usher in the early days of the internet before he signed off.

Throughout his career, he won 10 Emmy awards, three George Foster Peabody Awards, and was awarded in 1992 the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Despite leaving an undeniable mark on the television news landscape, Brinkley was modest about the true impact of being a consistent figure for America during the bulk of the 20th century. But he always remained grateful to have been a part of it.

On his grave marker in Wilmington’s historic Oakdale Cemetery, Brinkley’s signature is etched in stone, along with how he viewed his role in the television revolution.

"Television shows you what it was, what it looked like and how it sounded. I take some pleasure by having some part in the beginning."

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.