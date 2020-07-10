Good morning! It's Friday, July 10, the 192nd day of 2020. There are 174 days left in the year. Here's your Friday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Here's your Friday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

A grassroots group that is calling for reforms in the Fayetteville Police Department camped out under canopies next to Market Square on Wednesday night and has vowed to stay there until officials address their demands.

Members of The Ville’s Voice say they are prepared to stay there for the long run and have not been approached by police, noting that under the law these types of protests are allowed in traditional public forums. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Today, mostly sunny with high near 94 and heat index as high as 100. Tonight, partly cloudy with low around 75. READ WEATHER PERMITTING

IN THE NEWS

Schools in Cumberland County will reopen with a combination of in-person and remote learning under a plan approved by the Board of Education on Thursday, but school officials say they are prepared to move all instruction online if needed. READ MORE

For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course, U.S. Army Special Operations Command officials said. The soldier was not identified in a statement released by USASOC. READ MORE

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of noon Thursday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State: 79,349 (1,461 deaths; 1,121,811 completed tests; 1,034 currently hospitalized)

Region counties: Cumberland: 1,490 (41 deaths) — Robeson: 1,479 (44 deaths) — Sampson: 1,149 (7 deaths) — Lee: 901 (8 deaths) — Harnett: 744 (30 deaths) — Moore: 594 (13 deaths) — Columbus: 585 (39 deaths) — Hoke: 434 (4 deaths) — Bladen: 419 (5 deaths) — Scotland: 157 (2 deaths)

Cases per 10,000 residents: Sampson: 181 — Lee: 147 — Bladen: 126 — Robeson: 112 — Columbus: 105 — Hoke: 79 — Moore: 60 — Harnett: 55 — Scotland: 45 — Cumberland: 45

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Cooper to announce plans for N.C. schools, business reopenings next week

Former Fort Bragg soldier sentenced to life for sexual assault of minor

Fayetteville area parks try to balance safety, access

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

Fire closes Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Fayetteville

SPORTS

Football in spring? Shorter seasons? NCHSAA addresses questions about sports

ACC delaying start of fall sports until at least Sept. 1

Ryan McAdoo continues family tradition with basketball scholarship at UNC

Hurricanes’ Justin Williams has coronavirus concerns

OPINION

Bruce Bedder: Let’s talk accountability, as well as about the police

Former Republican congresswoman: A betrayal of principles

Letter: We are losing our freedoms

WEEKENDER

Seagrove tour offers chance to show ‘pottery love’

