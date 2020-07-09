Creative juices continue to flow in the downtown New Bern cultural community, with the monthly self-guided ArtWalk tour returning July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

There are 28 participating galleries, studios, shops, restaurants and supporting businesses on the monthly card, including the sponsoring Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

Craven Arts Council, located at 317 Middle St., opens two new exhibits, along with a continuation of the Juneteenth display, honoring the end of slavery.

New exhibit Creative Workforce highlights the talents and contributions of community college art professors in the state.

It joins Juneteenth, which showcases the talents of local African American artists, in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts.

The Director’s Gallery show honors the late Martha Jenkins, a popular arts instructor at New Bern High School for 19 years, who died in 2005.

Jon Burger, interim Arts Council director, said that the Martha Jenkins Scholarship Fund was later established and has been used to provide tuition assistance to art students from NBHS and currently ensures students access to gallery opportunities at Community Artist Gallery on Middle Street.

Jenkins was a New Bern native who graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh. She returned to the area and became gallery coordinator for Craven Arts Council before becoming a teacher at her alma mater of New Bern High School in 1986.

According to the arts council, "She believed the art program helped to teach students’ self-esteem, discipline, creative thinking and gave them a solid basis to study art at the university level."

After a five-year battle with cancer, Jenkins died on July 11, 2005. In her honor, the Twin Rivers Artists Association and her family organized the creation of the Martha Hall Jenkins Scholarship Fund, which was originally used to grant a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving New Bern High School senior who planned to study art.

In 2019, Community Artists Gallery and Studios agreed to take over administration of the fund with the intent to provide gallery space for Craven County Art Students to exhibit their work in downtown New Bern.

This Director’s Gallery exhibition showcases pieces from Jenkins’ 20-plus-years as an artist. It includes watercolors, ceramics and prints of her work.

A concert by her son Stephen Jenkins had been planned to benefit the scholarship fund, but was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

These events were organized by her widower, Dan Jenkins.

Creative Workforce and Juneteenth exhibitions were originally planned as separate shows, but due to the effects of COVID-19, they have been consolidated into one exhibition, according to Burger. A reception is planned, with safety precautions in place, including the statewide mask order.

Juneteenth artists include Jarmon Fonville, Edna Stewart, Dion Burroughs, and Rakia Jackson.

Creative Workforce expands on a 2018 exhibition that featured faculty from eight community colleges in Eastern North Carolina. It focuses on community college educators, their roles in teaching the next generation of artists and their own personal contributions to the field. It will also highlight the success and talent these instructors are able to achieve with limited resources, and importance of expanding those resources. Mediums include painting, textiles, sculpture, wood, and installation works. Colleges include Craven Community College, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College and Pitt Community College.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also for ArtWalk, Community Artists Gallery, 309 Middle St., features "Wet and Wild" for its July theme, with featured artists Noreen Jekel, Sandy Bruno and Ann Marie Hodrick.

Jekel is a painter, photographer and creates jewelry.

Bruno is a painter using oil and watercolor. Her newest form of art is Pyrography – wood-burning art.

Hodrick is a jewelry artist using high quality natural stones and organic elements.

Visitors are also invited to tour the upstairs Studio Annex to see the latest works in progress. It is shared by local artists Joyce Straton, Susan Cheatham, Belinda Scheber, Brenda Gear and Heidi Lock.

Community Artists Gallery is non-profit and cooperative, staffed by the participating artists. Call 633-3715 or go online at communityartistsgallery.org

Also, Carolina Creations, 317A Pollock St., features Jean and Ann of Charlotte’s Daughters Glass, along with Sweet Nanny Goat’s Milk Soap.

The Greater Good Gallery on Craven Street will not be open for ArtWalk, according to owner Lisa Bisbee-Lentz. She had a sale in June and is using the historic site for art classes during the summer. Those classes have also been postponed for two weeks.

"No one is sick, I just want to be super careful," she said.

Check for a map and addresses of ArtWalk participants at cravenarts.org. Check individual locations as to their status.

Participants listed on the July ArtWalk card include Red Shoe Studio Gallery, Cow Café, Lee Hood Studio, Bella’s Café, The Chelsea, The Brown Pelican, Living Well Down East, The Four C’s, The Black Cat Shoppe, Hopeful Balance, Bear City Fudge Company, Balanced Hands & Bodywork, The Crystal Lady Gallery & Stained Glass Studio, Next Chapter Books & Art, Mitchell Hardware, Nautical Wheelers, The Accidental Artist, Blush Boutique, Morgan’s Tavern & Grill, Prohibition Grill, Small Batch Graphics + Goods, Dirty Barn Vintage, Galley Stores & Marina and Weichert Realtors @ Rivers Edge. Friends of ArtWalk include Anita’s Copy & Print Warehouse, Birthplace of Pepsi, Tryon Palace and Postal Annex.

