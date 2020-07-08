Two Virginia men suspected of invading a Mebane home were arrested Tuesday after a pursuit, according to a press release.

Tanner Cole Boone, 18, and Deniro Soriano Rosario, 24, both of Roanoke, are charged with breaking or entering a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery, breaking or entering to enter terrorize/injure, second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiring to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Rosario has an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. In 2014, he was convicted of theft of personal property in Mecklenburg County.

The men are being held in the Alamance County jail in lieu of 135,000 bail.

Sheriff’s Deputies, Mebane and Haw River police responded around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a home invasion at Morris Mobile Estates, in the 1800 block of U.S. 70. Boone and Rosario are accused of assaulting and injuring two men with a handgun, and stealing $500.

Police say Boone and Rosario pointed a small handgun at one resident and kidnapped him by "unlawfully moving the victim from one place to another" without his consent. Boone and Rosario used the man as a shield and broke into the residence, according to the arrest warrant.

The residents of the home later told police they didn’t know the intruders but provided a description.

When traveling to the home, Mebane officers saw a vehicle going east on U.S. 70 containing two people matching the description provided by the homeowner. A chase ensued, which was later joined by the Orange County deputies as the car entered Orange County. Eventually, the suspects left the vehicle to flee on foot.

Officers apprehended Boone and Rosario and found evidence in their vehicle linking them to the home invasion, according to the press release.