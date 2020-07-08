A federal program that was giving an additional $600 in unemployment benefits is slated to stop at the end of the month.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, workers who were eligible to receive state unemployment benefits due to a layoff or reduced hours because of COVID-19 have been getting paid an additional $600 a week through the federal CARES act since April.

However, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program is slated to end July 25. From that point people would only receive state unemployment payments that will be up to a maximum of $350 week.

David Rhoades, communications director for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, said since the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is a federally run program, the state has no control over when the program closes or whether the benefits will be extended.

"The additional payments are part of the CARES act, which federal policy makers put in place," Rhoades said. "It was essential due to the scale of the pandemic. This was an unusual situation and it was to support the economy...I don’t know what the future of this program will be, but at the state level we are monitoring the situation closely. If warrant, we will try to advance other programs, but we cannot speculate what may or may not occur."

Rhoades said regardless of whether the federal government decides to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits, the North Carolina Department of Commerce will still be accepting unemployment claims and assisting residents to get their benefits.

Those who were receiving state unemployment benefits prior to the outbreak or were not dismissed from their jobs due to COVID-19 restrictions are not eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

There is another federal program that is still in place to assist those eligible for state unemployment benefits. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program provides up to 13 additional weeks of benefits for those who have exhausted their state unemployment benefits after 12 weeks.

One of the reasons the federal government created the unemployment compensation programs was to assist citizens who were facing financial hardships due to loss of employment because of COVID-19 restrictions which closed many companies and businesses.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the unemployment rate in Davidson County in May was 12.1 percent. This was better that the 13.4 percent unemployment rate in April, but much higher than the 4.2 percent unemployment rate in March.

The statewide, the unemployment rate in April jumped almost 8 percentage points to 12.2 percent from 4.3 percent in March. The national unemployment rate in April climbed to 14.7 percent.

Rhodes said the number of claims in unemployment have skyrocketed since the outbreak, and the department is trying its best to keep up with demand.

"The figures in May show increase in employment for many people, but there is no doubt this is historic numbers for unemployment," Rhodes said. "It has been an unprecedented time for all of us…Basically, we have received 1.8 million claims since March. Before that time, we would take 3,000 applications a week; afterwards we were seeing up to 1,800 a day. It was an unprecedented demand."

Rhoades said although there was a backlog of claims in April, the N.C. Department of Commerce has hired additional employees and added some technical capabilities to streamline the claims process.

"We have about 4 percent of people who have put in for unemployment that are still being sorted out," Rhoades said. "We have very much made a dent in the backlog. We have made progress, although we can still improve. We are getting answers to people and getting their payments…Not since the 1918 pandemic have we seen something quite like this. There is no doubt the number of claims being filed is in record territory."

