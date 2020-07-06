After originating in China late last year, the coronavirus has spread globally and now in South Carolina.

As of Sunday, July 5, 2020, South Carolina has44,717 confirmed cases and 806 deaths as a result of the virus. Hover over each county below to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in each, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Updates to the map typically will happen each afternoon, as the DHEC releases new information. Check the note just underneath the map to see the last time it was updated.

Below are resources to track the cases in South Carolina and beyond.

GoUpstate’s coronavirus coverage

Which SC counties have the most coronavirus cases?

Greenville County: 5,855 Charleston County: 5,650 Horry County: 4,480 Richland County: 4,067 Lexington County: 2,379 Spartanburg County: 1,891 Florence County: 1,384 Beaufort County: 1,457 York County: 1,481 Sumter County: 1,193 Berkeley County: 1,540 Which SC counties have the most coronavirus deaths?

Richland County: 87 Greenville County: 86 Florence County: 56 Lexington County: 56 Horry County: 54 Spartanburg County: 51 Clarendon County: 43 Charleston County: 36 Sumter County: 25 Beaufort County: 24 Lee County: 22 Berkeley County: 23 Fairfield County: 22 Colleton County: 21 Which age group in SC is COVID-19 hitting the hardest? 10 and under: 4% 11-20: 11% 21-30: 22% 31-40: 16% 41-50: 14% 51-60: 14% 61-70: 10% 71-80: 6% 81 and older: 4% Average age: 41 years old

Age range: <1 month - 105 years old

*according to SCDHEC

Coronavirus trends in South Carolina The following line chart shows the coronavirus trend in South Carolina, starting from the first-reported positive cases and deaths.