Hendersonville City Council has asked the police department to enforce Gov. Roy Cooper’s mandate requiring that masks be worn in most public settings, but only when business owners blatantly disregard the requirement as it applies to their employees, receive a warning and then continue to ignore it.

A 3-2 majority came to the consensus during their meeting Thursday, but did not formally vote on the guidance. Enforcement will mean a Class 2 misdemeanor citation, in accordance with Cooper’s executive order.

Council decided criminal charges should only follow multiple complaints from residents.

Councilwoman Jennifer Hensley aggressively opposed the decision.

"In this political climate, I think it’s really crazy that we would put added stress on our officers to even engage in that dialogue with our business owners in addition to the fact that these business owners have suffered enough and several of them are hanging on by a thread," she said. … "I’m just disgusted that we’re even having this discussion. … This a really heavy-handed overreach for the City Council to try to enact something like this."

Councilman Jeff Miller said he believes people should wear masks, but doesn’t understand why it should be left to business owners to enforce it.

"When we tell people that they have to wear a helmet to ride their Harley, if they don’t wear a helmet, you don’t fine Harley," he said. … "I, too, am not for this, even though I am for wearing masks."

Mayor Pro Tempore Jerry Smith, who initiated the discussion of enforcement and was part of the majority who supported it, voiced his support for empowering police to issue citations. He said he does not think it’s fair to business owners who are "doing the right thing" to allow other businesses to simply ignore the order.

Councilwoman Lyndsey Simpson agreed.

"This conversation is about public safety and public health," she said. "The governor did not (sign) this executive order because he wanted to put some sort of undue burden on business owners. It’s because he’s trying to do the best he can to protect our community and to me, that’s my No. 1 goal."

Simpson acknowledged that some businesses are "hanging on by a thread," but said they still have the responsibility to provide a safe environment for customers. She’s heard from some business owners who hope council will enforce Cooper’s mask requirement so that businesses would be supported in doing so.

She said she envisioned the enforcement being primarily to encourage employers to require those working for them to wear face coverings.

"When you have business owners that are just not enforcing it at all on their employees, I think that’s a risk to public health," said Simpson.

Mayor Barbara Volk said she did not believe businesses should be forced to police their patrons, but also said she’s concerned about those who do not require employees to wear masks.

"Those are the types of businesses that, I think, do deserve to be more than just reminded," Volk said, adding that she thinks it’s a "slap in the face" to businesses who are complying if City Council doesn’t do anything about those who aren’t.

She said she has received multiple complaints about certain businesses.

City Attorney Samuel Fritschner told the council it would be up to City Manager John Connet whether they officially took a vote on the discussion.

"This (the mask requirement) is currently the law and so what you’re asking Mr. Connet to do is to listen to your opinion as to how he should direct the police to enforce the law, so really it’s Mr. Connet’s call as to whether he wants a motion or just to get the sense of council," said Fritschner.

Connet said he did not need a vote unless council wished to take one.

"I think I understand the consensus of the council is that a majority of the council, just to clarify, would like for the police department to enforce Executive Order 147 (with a Class 2 misdemeanor citation) when businesses are … blatantly and aggressively avoiding enforcing the Executive Order 147. And what I mean by that (is) … we have received complaints, they have been appropriately warned and then they have basically made it known that they are not going to follow the executive order," said Connet.