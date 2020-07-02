Uptick in local cases is a concern for local restaurants and diners

As Wilmington-area restaurants prepare for the upcoming holiday, it’s still far from the typical busy tourist weekend thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, as the number of cases in the area have climbed, more restaurants have been testing employees and reevaluating their businesses. At the same time, diners are cautious about getting out and about.

New Hanover County, for example, just surpassed 1,000 cases of the coronavirus. And numbers of lab-confirmed cases are also up in Brunswick and Pender counties.

Businesses like Wrightsville Beach Brewery, Flytrap Brewing and Eternal Sunshine Cafe posted that a COVID-positive guest had been in the restaurant. And many others, from Ceviche’s and Bridge Tender near Wrightsville Beach to the Live Eat Surf restaurants like K-38, announced they are turning to professional cleaning and disinfecting services. Many others have decided to return to offering only takeout and delivery.

What is the best way to navigate one of our favorite pastimes during a pandemic? We reached out for a few answers.

Are restaurants required to tell you if a diner or employee tests positives for COVID-19? Are they required to close?

No, positive cases are reported to local health departments and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Restaurants don’t have disclose the information or close as a result.

What should you do if you've been to a restaurant where someone tested positive for COVID-19?

Contact tracers and public health workers at local counties can help determine an individual’s level of exposure and will reach out to those who’ve had close contact, or been within six feet of the individual carrying COVID-19 for 10 minutes or more.

"So, if you’ve been to an establishment where someone with COVID-19 has been, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve been exposed," said Kate Oelslager, spokeswoman with New Hanover County. "If someone has concerns even though they do not get contacted by public health as a close contact, they should monitor their health and seek testing 5-7 days after potential exposure per CDC guidelines."

Additionally, knowing whether an individual who tests positive has been wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and handwashing are important in assessing risk, according to Meagan Kascsak, with Brunswick County.

"It is important to remember that we all need to take our own personal precautions in making decisions to go to public places," she said.

How are restaurants weighing their decisions?

Many local eateries are posting about their coronavirus protocols on social media to detail when and why they are making their decisions.

"The greatest challenge in all of this has been that there is no clear guidebook," wrote Jud Watkins of Wrightsville Beach Brewery. He added that he didn’t agree with guidelines to not share information after a diner at the restaurant was confirmed positive.

"Frankly, we found this to be bad advice, so we disclosed the positive case to our staff, disclosed to the public, and suggested any staff who were in the building on the overlapping day get tested."

Sam Cahoon, of Savorez in downtown Wilmington, also thought honesty was best.

"It’s something we always have been," he said.

The restaurant closed on June 24 to deep clean the restaurant and test employees after one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"Instead of saying that we closed to renovate, or for vacation, I’d rather be upfront," he said. "Otherwise there could be speculation, which could be 10 times worse."

What’s required of restaurants?

Guidelines from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists both necessary and recommended steps for restaurants, such as spacing tables 6 feet apart to operating at 50% capacity.

Also, for businesses, if an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19 a contact tracer will work with them about possible exposure. From there, they can be tested and should stay home and isolated until they receive their test results. If negative, they can return to work. If positive, the employees should stay home and away from others and only return to work when considered recovered.

"For the most part, restaurants are used to this type of practice, sanitation, washing hands and cross contamination," Cahoon said. "It’s what we do."

Savorez opened again for dine in customers on Tuesday. In recent weeks, Cahoon said many of the people he’s interacted with want the restaurant experience and are following North Carolina’s mandated guidelines for face coverings and social distancing.

"I would say about 80% of the people who come in here are comfortable with the steps we’ve taken," he said, adding 10% ask questions and decide to stay while another 10% decide not to.

The No. 1 question asked is whether everyone in the restaurant is wearing masks.

How risky is dining out?

With the onset of summer, public health experts have been asked to gauge the risk of a number of warm-weather activities. Some, like a large outdoor gathering, have a higher risk. A day at the beach or pool has a lower risk. Indoor dining is thought to be a moderate risk, with more credit given to how well the restaurant has adapted to pandemic measures. Outdoor dining is generally considered less hazardous.