Hendersonville City Council Thursday will consider approving a grant application for improvements to the Ashe Street neighborhood.

The city is partnering with Housing Assistance Co. to submit an application for a Community Development Block Grant for $750,000.

The money would be used for the following activities in the Ashe Street neighborhood behind the new police headquarters:

• Homeowner rehabilitation: $175,000

• Public infrastructure (curb and gutter): $500,000

• Administrative costs: $75,000

This project is in addition to a previous interest-free loan to replace the water and sewer lines in the neighborhood, according to the agenda item summary for Thursday’s meeting.

The council will also need to appointment a council member to serve on the Homeowner Rehabilitation Selection Committee.

No matching funds are required for the grant. However, staff time and additional city funds may be needed to complete all grant activities if construction costs exceed grant funding.