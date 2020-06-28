Good morning! It's Sunday, June 28, the 180th day of 2020. There are 186 days left in the year. Here's your Sunday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Good morning! It's Sunday, June 28, the 180th day of 2020. There are 186 days left in the year.

Here's your Sunday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

A statue in memory of Confederate soldiers from Cumberland County killed during the Civil War was removed Saturday by its private owners.

The 23-foot-tall structure topped by a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier holding a gun and flanked by two small cannons came down early Saturday afternoon after more than five hours of efforts by employees of Philips Towing Service. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly sunny with high near 92. Tonight, partly cloudy with low around 72.

IN THE NEWS

The Teach Me 2 Tie "Young Kings March? organized by Brandon McLean brought together young African American males with police and sheriff’s officers in a gathering of about 200 Saturday for a short march from the Fayetteville Police Department to the steps of the Cumberland County Courthouse. READ MORE

A mandate for people to wear face coverings in public went into effect statewide on Friday, but some local sheriffs have said their deputies will not be out enforcing Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order. READ MORE

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which tracks the county’s positive cases, Cumberland County’s cases have not leveled off since the state moved to Phase 2 of its reopening plan. READ MORE

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Here are the number of confirmed cases in each county as of noon Saturday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

State: 60,537 (1,318 deaths, 855,131 completed tests, 888 currently hospitalized)

Region counties: Robeson: 1,161 (38 deaths) — Cumberland: 1,101 (41 deaths) — Sampson: 986 (6 deaths) — Lee: 770 (8 deaths) — Harnett: 598 (30 deaths) — Columbus: 502 (37 deaths) — Moore: 421 (13 deaths) — Bladen: 349 (3 deaths) — Hoke: 352 (3 deaths) — Scotland: 133 (0 deaths)

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Myron B. Pitts: Historic words will encircle an historic building

Fayetteville mayor appoints committees to study racial bias inside and outside of City Hall

Fayetteville man charged in shooting death in Spring Lake

From City Hall: City closures and service changes for Fourth of July

Pembroke man dies from stab wounds

SPORTS

A way-too-early look at star potential for the 2021 Best of 910Preps Awards

Duke’s Coach K: ‘Choose harder right’ in fight against racism

MILITARY

Pope Army Airfield unit says goodbye to commander, welcomes another

LIFESTYLE

Looking to get away? Consider these road trip options

OPINION

Our View: Save the Market House

Karl W. Merritt: My interactions with white police officers don’t fit today’s narrative

Letter: VA taking too long to treat veterans for broken limbs

Chemours plant manager: When being part of the solution does not seem to be enough

That's your Sunday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day!

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com.