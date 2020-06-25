It’s going to be a busy weekend for Cleveland County Animal Services, but a good one for pet owners who need a hand.

Friday, Animal Services will host the ASPCA Relief and Recovery Initiative which aims to provide free pet food to pet owners.

The event will take place at the Animal Shelter, 1601 Airport Road, and will be a drive-through style event. Pet owners who need food for their cats or dogs will be able to drive up to the shelter and tell staff what their needs are and have food dropped into their vehicle.

Earlier this year Animal Services partnered with Clifford’s Army to provide a similar giveaway. That event saw a consistent line of cars and trucks rolling through to get some much-needed food for their animals.

The event is open to anyone and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Saturday, the shelter will provide free rabies shots to animals that are due or overdue for theirs. Just like the pet food event, it will also primarily be a drive-through clinic.

"They can go online and register, and then they can just bring the dog or cat to the shelter and nine times out of 10 (the veterinarians) will come to the car and give them the shot there," said Lois Smith, with Friends of Cleveland County Animals.

Animals that are overdue for their rabies shots or have never had a rabies shot will receive a one-year vaccine. Those that are current on their vaccines will get three-year shots.

Rabies vaccinations are important to have for all pets, whether they live primarily indoors or outside.

"Say that (indoor) pet gets outside and gets involved with another animal or gets attacked, gosh you don’t want them to have to be put down because you didn’t get them their rabies vaccine," said Smith.

If a pet owner is unable to attend Saturday’s free clinic, rabies vaccines are available at the shelter during the week for $10.

Preregistration for the rabies clinic is required and can be completed online at clevelandcountypets.org/rabies-clinic.

For more information call 704-481-9884.