Tuesday

Jun 23, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Editor’s note: The Courier-Tribune is proud to honor the Class of 2020 and our area schools throughout the month of June. Join us in celebrating the graduates of Southwestern Randolph High School.


Graduation:


Graduation will be on Saturday, July 25, at 9 a.m. Ivey B. Luck Stadium at the school, 1641 Hopewell Friends Road, Asheboro. Words of inspiration will be presented by Cinthya Verenice Ramirez Ramirez. Introduction of guests will be done by Evan Wayne Waisner.


Salutatorian: Lauren Ashley Hill


Valedictorian: Sarah McKay Crews


Class officers:


President: Maggie Hall


Secretary: Hannah Kindley


Treasurer: Ethan Hatfield


Reporter: Graham Floyd


Top 10 graduates:


Sarah McKay Crews


Ethan Marshall Hatfield


Lauryn Ashley Hill


Spencer Christian Locke


Amber Brooke Parks


Cinthya Verenice Ramirez Ramirez


Asucena Vargas


Evan Wayne Waisner


Hannah Victoria Weiss


Owen Jeremiah York


Junior Marshals:


Hunter James Epps


Martin Laurant Gann


Vanessa Jaimes Bustos


Jacob Landon Jarrell


Matilin Spring Keeter


Natalie Paige King


Peyton Emma LeRoy, chief marshal


Lydia Grace McRoy


Troy Andrew Moss


Edgar Torres Hernandez


Major awards:


Cougar Award: Cinthya Ramirez Ramirez and Dakota Bowman


Principal’s Award: Amber Brooke Parks and Evan Waisner


Major scholarship winners:


SECU People Helping People Scholarship: Ashlyn Trotter


Ferree Foundation Scholarship: Evan Waisner


Golden Door Scholarship: Cinthya Ramirez Ramirez


Class of 2020:


John Steven Aguirre-Panfilo


Karina Alejo Tornero


Sheila Alfonso Capote


Chelsey Nicole Auman


Deven D'Sean Auman


Eric Kale Auman


Johanny Aviles Morales


Tyler Houston Barnes


Brody Lee Beckner


Carter Paye Beckwith


Savannah Grace Belcher


James Tyler Belton


Brian Cory Benfield


Cheyenne Rebecca Bennett


Summer Rebecca Nicole Blake


Jacob Allen Blankenship


Haley Nichole Blanton


Jennifer Leanne Bostic


Dakota Gregory Bowman


Destiny Marie Brady


Madelyn Rayne Brashear


Jada Belle Bray


Makayla Dawn Brigman


Zachary Tyler Brim


Colby Walon Brown


William Andrew Buckholts


Zachary Michael Bulla


Hailee NiCole Cagle


Nicholas Austin Cagle


Collin Michael Ray Callicutt


Caroline Michelle Carroll


Alexander Carvajal Mercado


Leonardo Daniel Castro Salinas


Katie Lane Caudle


Courtney Ann Chriscoe


Joseph White Church III


Caleb Austin Clapp


Ariel Reid Coltrane


MaKayla Dawn Cook


Nathan Tylor Corns


Lila Madison Nicole Cranford


Alice Marie Cray


Sarah Mckay Crews


Mason Clay Cross


Adriana Cruz Morales


Yodany Cuadros


Luke Alan Dalke


Braxton Ryne Davis


Jenna Layne Davis


Joshua Brian Davis


Matthew Allen Davis


Matthew Benjamin Dixon


Kassidy Rose Driver


Taylor Nicole Duckworth


Eduardo Duenas-Mendez


Luke Edward Durham


Shane Jared Edwards


Lucero Enciso Casas


Jose Armando Esteban Gonzalez


Jaquelin Estrada-Alvarez


Robert Dalton Eubanks


Cody Edward Evans


Jesus Alejandro Figueroa


Easton James Flinn


Graham Alexander Floyd


Kindra Spring Foland


Emma Grace Freeman


Miguel Dakota Garner


Brandon William Gasey


Justin Brian Gillispie


Gavin Tyler Goad


Emma Nicole Grubbs


Vanessa Thais Guerrero


Aaron Joe Hall


Christopher Luke Hall


Maggie Amanda Hall


Anna Makael Haralson


Christopher Brian Hardin


Loren McKenzie Hart


Ethan Marshall Hatfield


William Lane Robert Hatley


Giovani Hernandez Millan


Jonathon Hernandez Millan


Nicholas Foster Hess


Lauryn Ashley Hill


Carris Ellen Hinson


Zachary Thomas Hogan


Matthew Jason Hogue


Walker Alexander Hopkins


Nyasia Tanay Hoskie


Maximus Quinn Howell


Zachary Lee Hulin


Michelle Ann Hunt


Irma Carolina Islas Gonzalez


Gisselle Jaimes-Castro


Damon Levi Johnson


Allie Payton Joines


Jacob Sidney Jones


Maranda Leanne Justice


Branson Dale Kearns


Matthew Ethan Kearns


Sarah Rae Kearns


Lindsey Danielle Keye


Candace Madison Kimball


Hannah Lee Kindley


Dylan Christopher King


Abigail Leah Lagrama


Jessie Ann Lanier


Parker Scott LaPlant


Krystal Rose Latham


Jordan Blake LeBoeuf


Sabrina Dawn Lewis


Eliceo Leyva-Cordova


Spencer Christian Locke


Kathryn Marie Lowe


Max Alexander Lowe


Katelyn Brianna Lucas


Jordan Lee Luther


Kailey Alyssa Mabe


Zachariah Lane Mabe


Heaven Nicole Maness


Larry Dale Manzano Manzano


Cassandra Guadalupe Marmolejo-Infante


Blake Allen Marsh


William Houston Lewis Martin


Jacob Alexander Mauldin


Isaiah Reese Maynard


Elijah Christopher McCracken


John Cole McDowell


Kourtlyn Jo Miller


Stephen William Miller


Katty Mingkhouan


Jonathan Mondragon Perez


Jesenia Montes-Aviles


Kevin Mora


Matthew Daniel Mundy


Kameron Larance Needham


Madison Jayce Needham


Brandon Jace Newlin


Kevin Hunter Newlin


Blake Anthony Nichols


Jose Roman Nunez Giles


Allison Mae O'Donnell


Sebastain Noe Ocampo


Albert Ochoa-Andaya


Kevin Ortega


Amber Brooke Parks


Janet Perez-Garcia


Clayton Reid Perkins


Trenton Bryce Person


Luke Aaron Phillips


Tiffany Marie Phillips


Amber Nicole Pickurel


Evyanna Claire Poole


John Landon Poole


Joel Posadas-Cambron


Blaine Richard Powell


Logan Ray Presnell


Brittney Nichole Pugh


Cinthya Verenice Ramirez Ramirez


Cassandra Kelly Ramos Hernandez


Melissa Marie Taylor Randolph


Chloe Dawn Ray


Teagan Montgomery Ray


Emily Rebollar


Wesley Bryant Reed


Erin Eugenia Megan Marie Reeves


Lauren Elizabeth Resor


Elijah Clay Reza


Olivia Madison Rich


Christian Jeremiah Rife


Dylan Wayne Riffe


Fernando Antonio Rosaldo-Castro


Kiara Lexus Ruffin


Jocelyn Nicole Russell


Gilberto Manuel Salinas


Kassidy Farron Salisbury


Adolfo Sanchez


Jose Maria Sandoval Jimenez


Jonathan Daniel Sandoval-Miramontes


Andrea Santander Arce


Chandler Danielle Schwarz


Gerald Mason Seay


Chandler Stephen Sellers


Zoe Sapphira Shadrick


Magdalena Dawn Shelton


Natalie Ellena Simmons


Dalton Andrew Smith


Meredith Holli Smith


Sara Joy Smith


Mandy Rae Sneed


Alexis Dawn Spencer


Brooke Logan Springer


Joshua Scott Stevens


Alaina Paige Stewart


Sethery Dean Stiltner


Kadie Elisabeth Stockner


Ty Melvin Strickland


Emily Rose Strider


Grayson Michael Sugg


Lynnsey Denise Tabor


Emer DeJesus Tapia Zamora


Leticia Tejeda Manzano


Holden Montgomery Thomas


Annabelle Alexus Trogdon


Ashlyn Ruth Trotter


Joseph Andrew Turner


Asucena Vargas


Aaliyah Sierra Vasquez


Brian Vazquez


Nala Merelyn Velazquez Morales


Evan Wayne Waisner


Aaliyah Carolyne Wakefield


Logan Heath Walker


Hannah Victoria Weiss


Adam Blake Welch


Alex Bailey Welch


Haley Ann Marie Welch


Mason Garrett West


Noah Christopher White


Ayanna Lynne Wilson


Luke Aaron Wilson


Kevin Darrell Wright Jr.


Garrett Carter Wyrocki


Owen Jeremiah York


Luis Enrique Zepeda Salgado