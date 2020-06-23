On Saturday at noon, multiple churches will come together to pray for the healing of the nation from COVID-19, racism and division.

The community is invited to come out to Lawndale First Baptist Church at the corner of Gold Street and Rose Hill Road in Lawndale to pray.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks and gloves and stay in their cars.

Randolph Carter, member and elder at Lawndale First Baptist Church, organized the event in light of recent events.

"I’m hoping this will bring a new beginning," Carter said.

The gathering is based on a verse in 2 Chronicles that instructs God’s people to pray, turn away from sin and seek forgiveness "Then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land," the verse reads.

St. Paul’s FBH Church, Lawndale Baptist, First Baptist Lawndale and Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Christ in Shelby are all sponsors of the event.

Carter hopes the event will draw churches and people together.

"I’m hoping churches can start fellowshipping together," he said.

Over the past few months, he has seen people praying for first responders and other groups, and he decided they needed to come together to pray for healing from division and illness.

Anyone who attends has two minutes to speak or pray.

"It’s a spiritual thing, and the answer is going to be spiritual," Carter said. "I hope it brings everybody together."

He said this is just the start and he hopes to organize an even bigger rally in Shelby.

Pastor Billy Houze of Lawndale First Baptist Church said he will be attending the prayer vigil.

"It’s extremely important that we pray for our nation," Houze said. "Seek governance and guidance that is higher than ourselves."

He said it is needed for the community and the nation.

"We have a lot of social ills that need to be eradicated," he said. "I think prayer is a good way to have it done."