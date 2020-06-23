Glen Fredell leans on the metal railing of the catwalk, looking down at the milling backs of cattle below.

He has to yell to be heard over the complaints of the beasts, their loud bellows creating a deafening racket in the big barn off of Wallace Grove Drive.

It’s Tuesday morning, auction day at the Cleveland County Agriculture Livestock Exchange, and the gravel parking lot is packed with big trucks hitched to trailers. Corn fields, damp with rain, border the road and before the barn can be reached, the rich odor of hay and manure announces its presence.

Fredell points out the numbers written on the cows’ hips and shoulders.

He says one indicates the months of pregnancy. The other gives approximate age.

Most of the cattle are Black Angus or white face Herefords with a few belted Galloways thrown in the mix.

Some of the younger steers will be sold in groups and sent up north to finish growing out before they are turned into steaks or ground beef.

There are breed cows too.

Fredell, who used to have a head of around 33 mostly just comes to watch these days and keep up with the auctions.

"Just looking," he said. "I came down here to look at the cows."

He said the livestock come from all over the area within a 20- to 40-mile radius.

"The way the beef market is going now, you’ll see a New York steak for $15 a pound," Fredell said. "Good for the farmers, I guess."

He said the older cows are sold as beef. Some become breed cows, and a young bull might be bought to breed with the heifers.

Each Tuesday morning and every second Friday evening, these farmers, mostly men but with a few women and children in attendance, arrive to sell or buy livestock and small animals.

Before the auction begins, people look, write down the numbers tagged on the animals’ hides, and take stock of what is available.

Below the catwalk in the warren of pens and alleys, men herd and separate the cattle with shouts of "hey, hey, hey," and a flick of their switches, the red flag snapping against metal railings or the rumps of the animals.

There are bulls, steers and cows with still nursing calves.

Some of the young ones face off, head butting each other in the confined space, displaying mock shows of dominance.

Jim Hummel of McDowell County came looking to buy.

"I just need four to feed out," he said, looking down. "I’ll buy four bulls or steers to feed the family."

Once the animals are the right size, they are processed and Hummel said he sells the meat by half, quarter or whole pound,

"I have daughters and friends who buy them," he said.

He keeps his eye on the milling crowd of cattle, looking for the right ones.

"I just look for some good length to them and good muscling," he said.

Inside and adjoining the barn is the auctioneer’s ring. Chairs ascend in the concrete amphitheater in front of a small dirt padlocks where the farmers lead out their livestock.

A black and white nanny goat is brought into the ring first and the auctioneer begins his rapid fire litany, the numbers rolling off his tongue as quick as they come in, the men indicating a bid with subtle raise of hand or finger. When the bids stop, the goat is sold.

A Black Angus calf is next.

The Cleveland County Agriculture & Livestock Exchange has a Facebook page with information on animals and upcoming auctions at their facility located at 814 Wallace Grove Drive in Shelby. They offer an online sale as well. For more information, visit them on Facebook or on their website shelbyccale.com.

