Good morning! It's Monday, June 22, the 174th day of 2020. There are 192 days left in the year. Here's your Monday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Good morning! It's Monday, June 22, the 174th day of 2020. There are 192 days left in the year.

Here's your Monday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

The Fayetteville Police Department’s use of force policies and procedures will be studied by the City Council today in the wake of a national protest movement over police brutality. The council at the 5 p.m. special meeting will consider a resolution of support for the "8 Can’t Wait? initiative, which aims to reduce police violence by enacting eight policies in cities across the country.

Mayor Mitch Colvin said that during the meeting he also plans to gauge the council’s support for a citizens review board to investigate complaints about police officer conduct. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly sunny with high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tonight, Partly cloudy with low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

IN THE NEWS

As the rain pounded the pavement on the All American Freeway in Fayetteville on Saturday evening, so did the feet of more than 150 protesters. Organized by Rakeem Jones, the "1,000 Man March" to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day saw a smaller crowd than was expected because of the heavy rain and lightning. But that wasn’t going to dampen the energy of those who chose to take the two-mile march. READ MORE

Researchers from N.C. State University tested 84 wells and water from 85 homes in Cumberland and Bladen counties near the Chemours chemical factory south of Fayetteville and found the GenX chemical in 70 of them, they said during a public forum Saturday. READ MORE

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Man killed in shooting at Harnett residence

NC Gov. Cooper orders removal of Confederate statues in Raleigh

Cumberland County library director Jody Risacher retires

SPORTS

Jack Britt’s Joe Myrtle is ultimate Dugout Dad to daughter Carlie

Tar Heels take football steps, navigate health guidelines in return

MILITARY

82nd Airborne Division thanks outgoing leaders, welcomes incoming leaders

OPINION

Opinion: NC high school seniors, don’t leave money on the table

Steve Edelman: Who is that Masked Traveler?

That's your Monday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day!

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com.