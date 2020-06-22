Officers have a uniquely interpersonal job description, especially in light of protests and gradual re-opening

In North Carolina, coronavirus cases have continued to rise as widespread protests coincide with the gradual re-opening of the economy.

This has impacted law enforcement officers, whose job duties often require close, interpersonal contact.

"About 90% of what an officer does is verbal and we had a difficult time responding to folks (when wearing masks)," said Rodney Dawson, captain of Administrative Services with the Wilmington Police Department. "So a lot of officers out in the open, even if it may be a protest situation, may not wear masks."

Lt. Jerry Brewer, public information officer for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, echoed this sentiment.

"We have to make sure we have safe and violent-free protests," he said. "Officers may need to distance themselves and speak up, because masks can make them hard to understand."

WPD has tried to minimize officer contact by referring locals to its non-emergency call line, issuing citations in lieu of arrests for non-violent offenses and advising officers to limit traffic stops.

"We wanted to be wise about the types of offenses we were arresting folks for to minimize the strain on jails," Dawson said. "But for some offenses — like felonies, violent misdemeanors and domestic offenses — officers don’t have discretion."

In cases where officers must make contact, such as protests or arrests, officers have few protective options.

"From the very beginning of the outbreak, we accepted there were going to be times we couldn’t take precautions," said Dawson. "In a situation where violence could break out, officers are side by side, and in making an arrest you can’t say, ’I need to be six feet away from a person.’"

Brewer said the sheriff’s office "hasn’t changed how we respond to calls," adding "we are dispatched to calls regardless of the beef."

Though he noted officers have discretion, except in cases of domestic violence or breaches of a protective order.

Both the WPD and the sheriff’s office have given officers sanitary equipment to regularly wash their hands and clean their vehicles. They have also seen changes in crime, as compared to last year.

"I do think generally speaking our traffic stops decreased, but I don’t know if that’s because fewer people are traveling or officers were being more guarded," said Dawson.

Brewer said the coronavrius impacted crime rates, explaining, "DUI’s are down, domestic violence is up."

The WPD first enacted precautionary measures in March, shortly after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order. This involved instructing most administrative staff to work from home, keeping on-site employees six feet apart and suspending training programs that assigned two officers per car.

According to Dawson, masks were "initially very limited" and thus "reserved for officers in the field."

"As soon as there was talk of pandemic, we started ordering masks, which became virtually impossible because medical professionals need them," he explained.

Brewer estimated the sheriff’s office has asked most civilian staff to work from home and distributed thousands of masks to employees since the outbreak.

The sheriff’s office also requires temperature checks for everyone entering the precinct.

"Once the CDC came out with its (coronavirus) statement, we followed all those guidelines," said Brewer.

