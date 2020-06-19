The premise is simple, grow vegetable plants and share them with the community. But the reality takes a lot more work and some amazing community partners.

"Alone we can to so little; together we can do so much" - Helen Keller.

This spring these words became the motto for the Ability Garden.

In March, as COVID-19 put the brakes on most N.C. Cooperative Extension activities, the Ability Garden went back to what we do best, exploring ways to use plants to bring people together and help them overcome obstacles. It quickly became apparent that during the pandemic, food security was going to be a big issue for many members of our community. We evaluated our resources and what types of activities we would be allowed to facilitate with lockdown restrictions in place; the result was our Veggie Sharing Project.

Step one - grow the plants, no small task when you are seeding over 1,000 vegetables. So we brought in a star player to help us out, Marie Davis, owner of Centripetal Farms and member of the Cape Fear Food Council. In two days we seeded tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, yellow squash and tomatillos. In a few weeks, Marie was back to help pot the seedlings up for distribution. In the end we had a lot to share.

Step two – figure out how to insure success when you are giving out plants in an urban setting to people who do not have the resources to build a garden. Veggie bags! It is possible to grow vegetables directly in soil bags. We created an instruction sheet and through community donations, were able to purchase 75 bags of soil to give away with a cucumber and tomato plant.

Step three - distribute. We had so many plants that we knew we had our work cut out for us. We also knew it was time to find more partners. We turned to Feast Down East, and the outreach they have for their Local Motive mobile markets, they helped us distribute 30 veggie soil bag kits to urban families with food security needs. But we still had more! Back to the Cape Fear Food Council, who put the word out through their network and requests began to come in.

Community in Schools Cape Fear received plants for their WIRE (Wilmington Youth Center for Inspiration, Recreation and Education) program and to distribute in Pender county, the Brunswick Wellness Coalition and Town Creek Vision stepped up to take plants plants for Brunswick county residents.

In the end, we gave away 75 soil bag/veggie kits in urban communities and an additional 1,200 veggie plants for community gardens and to rural residents. Our biggest single day give away was a community drive-through event hosted at DREAMS.

As our nation continues to move through the pandemic and develops a new way of doing things, it is important to keep Helen Keller’s words near. The Ability Garden alone could have never been successful with this veggie sharing project, but by seeking out and working with other individuals and organizations, we were able to create a valuable impact.

Enjoy this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfKf9rMo6jM from the Veggie Sharing Project from Community in Schools Cape Fear.

The project went so well we are planning another veggie sharing project for the fall. If you know an organization that would like to partner with us for distribution, please contact Heather Kelejian as the Therapeutic Horticulture Agent for N.C. Cooperative Extension and Director of the Ability Garden, at hlkelji@ncsu.edu or 910-798-7682.

The Arboretum, located at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington, is free and open every day; please check the website at https://arboretum.nhcgov.com/ for adjusted hours due to COVID-19.