School board to conduct independent investigation involving racist remarks allegedly used by staff at Pender High School.

A bright, neon yellow poster board stood out in the Topsail High School auditorium lobby Tuesday evening: "Stop normalizing racism. Stop justifying racism. Black Lives Matter."

It was among the many signs protesters carried at the Pender County Schools Board of Education meeting, where the Pender County NAACP and other members of the community signed up to speak during the public comments session.

Protesters waited roughly two hours before the board announced its decision that only those who were signed up to speak could enter the auditorium. The decision came after the board held a long discussion with the sheriff in regard to COVID-19 restrictions. Those who spoke were brought in and seated at least six-feet apart throughout the auditorium while the rest of the protesters were left in the lobby questioning the board’s actions.

"It is important for our school district to stand up for equality," Britney Flemming, a Surf City Elementary kindergarten mother, said. "Silence is compliant. And when they pushed us out and they prolong it, that is not OK. It is not fair that little white kids get to go to school and have none of the same fears that we do, yet my child has anxiety because they have to be fearful if they are going to be there the next day all because of the color of their skin."

Last Thursday, the board unanimously voted to hire Blue LLP, a Raleigh law firm, to conduct an independent investigation involving the inappropriate racial terms allegedly used by staff at Pender High School. A Facebook post detailing a screenshot of an email sent in October referenced a staff member using the N-word. Another hand-written note also used the racial slur.

Pender County NAACP Branch President Rev. Dante’ A. Murphy had requested that the school board delay the decision to hire a law firm to conduct an independent investigation. In addition to the investigation by Blue LLC, the board contacted the federal Office for Civil Rights to request its assistance in looking into the allegations.

"We wanted a totally independent investigation, which means no staff and not our regular board attorney," board chairman Don Hall said. "Mr. Blue has been designated as a board attorney, but the reason for that is you must be a board attorney in order to access personnel records. There is no other, so therefore, his only function is to investigate this case. He is not advising us. He was not here tonight. There will be none of that. The only thing he is doing is the investigation. That is it."

During the public comment session, Murphy said he had received three calls about children being called the N-word in the district. He said those individuals did not come forward in fear of retaliation.

The Pender County NAACP released a statement on Monday calling for Pender Schools superintendent Steven Hill to resign. Among the reasons listed was a lack of urgency in responding to evidence that white teachers openly used racial slurs and a culture of intimidation and fear by administrators speaking out against racism in the district.

"We are here because we do not believe that the superintendent adequately responded to these heinous acts," Murphy said. "It is not acceptable. You cannot have your top administrators turning a blind eye to this stuff. You can’t have your top administrator ignoring it, so we believe that once you do that you have really destroyed any credibility in your office and that is why we called for his termination."