Good morning! It's Monday, June 15, the 167th day of 2020. There are 199 days left in the year. Here's your Monday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Good morning! It's Monday, June 15, the 167th day of 2020. There are 199 days left in the year.

Here's your Monday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

Two things are driving the growth of North Carolina’s fastest-growing small towns: spillover from nearby big cities like Raleigh and Charlotte and retirees looking to settle down in small communities.

That’s the assessment of demographers and town officials, and it shows in U.S. Census data released in May. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

HURRICANE, COVID UPDATE: Gov. Roy Cooper has scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. today to share COVID-19 updates and information about Hurricane Florence recovery efforts. A live stream is available by clicking here

TODAY'S WEATHER: Showers and possibly thunderstorm with high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Tonight, Cloudy with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

IN THE NEWS

The hundreds who participated in what was billed as a unity march on Saturday through the heart of the city’s business corridor included people of different backgrounds. And that was just fine with Swan Davis, who organized the march. READ MORE

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

SPORTS

Fayetteville Christian starts COVID-19 era of athletics in Cumberland County

Denny Hamlin wins on a long day at Homestead

OPINION

Peter Murray: Rioting in America

Tisha Waddell: Together we can change the world

Willis M. Watt: Times demand authentic leaders

Sarah Taber: It’s time to be responsible

That's your Monday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day!

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com.