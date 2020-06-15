Asheboro Police

Recent reports

March 25: Stephen Eugene Routh reported a break-in at a residence on McKnight Street, Asheboro.

June 9: Asheboro Police responded to Ivey Terrace Apartments, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, in reference to a drug violation.

June 9: Asset Protection at Walmart, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, reported a larceny at the business.

June 9: An employee of Merce Family Healthcare, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, reported a fraud.

June 9: Stacy Lynn Fennell, Uwharrie Street, Asheboro, reported the theft of her motor vehicle parked at her residence.

June 10: Asheboro Police responded to Boost Mobile, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, in reference to accidental damage to the front glass of the business.

June 10: Joanna Marie Gonyeau of Thomas Tire, Pineview Street, Asheboro, reported a fraud.

June 10: Ester Ortiz, Lee Street, Asheboro, reported vandalism at her residence.

June 10: Asheboro Police responded to Aldi’s, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, in reference to vandalism.

Recent charges

Jessica Leeanne Couch: 29, 935 Willowmore Springs Road, Lexington, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Suzanne Ellington: 31, 1383 Foxburrow Road, Asheboro, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property, second-degree trespass, injury to personal property.

Tristan Delmar McRae: 35, 642 Tucker St., Asheboro, injury to personal property.

Martaveous Lee-Alexander Moore: 19, 1120 Kemp Boulevard, Asheboro, simple assault.

Morgan Victoria Tracy: 23, 215 Holder Inman Road, Lot 11, Randleman, felony probation violation.

James Andrew Hinds: 45, 315 Idlewild Drive, Lexington, felony breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen property, felony larceny.

Ivan Daewon Houston: 20, 2051 William Penn Drive, Randleman, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of marijunana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintain a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.