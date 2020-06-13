The following closures, postponements and changes have been announced due to COVID-19. If you have an announcement to add to the list, please email cheryl.whitaker@starnewsonline.com.

New Hanover County reports five deaths due to COVID-19 as of June 12. Positive cases now total 321, with 126 recovered.

Brunswick County reports three deaths as of June 12. Positive cases now total 196 among county residents, of which 106 have recovered.

Pender County reports 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 12. Of those 93 have recovered and one person has died. There have been 978 negative tests and 95 tests are pending.

New Hanover County Schools Grab and Go meal service that started on March 16 due to COVID-19 school closures is changing starting Monday, June 15 to an expanded version of the district’s summer food service program. Free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years and younger will be available for pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these schools: Castle Hayne, College Park, Forest Hills, Laney, Murray, Pine Valley, Mary C. Williams, Williston, and Wrightsboro. All sites are drive-through or walk-up only. Bus delivery to 46 neighborhood sites will continue through June 30. A list of bus delivery sites and times can be found online at nhcschildnutrition.com.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site, after a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, is now open. The site has open a limited version of its gift shop to the public. Following last week’s opening of the grounds and restrooms, the site will continue operating on a limited basis, with some procedures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors. The gift shop is operated by the Friends of Fort Fisher, the nonprofit group that supports the site. Proceeds go toward educational programming. For more information, visit https://historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/fort-fisher or following the site on social media.

Based on the recommendation of local health experts who are most aware of the COVID-19 situation in New Hanover County, http://masonboro.org/ has a significant change of plans for 2020. Due to the overriding concern being the health of our awesome volunteers, it plans for a much smaller volunteer group to visit the island late on July 4 and, if required, the morning of July 5. It encourages everyone of all ages to avoid crowds to protect those most at risk.

Many veteran groups’ veteran service officers are not initiating or handling prior VA claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two sources of help for claims, both to initiate and to follow up (if the person with the claim "power of attorney" is not available) is the Fayetteville VA office (contact thru the VA clinic at ILM (910-343-5300) and the New Hanover County veteran service office; open for telephone and online assistance until further notice: 910-798-7611, 230 Government Center Drive, Suite #36, https://www.nhcgov.com/. You may be able to get an appointment for "curbside service" at Suite #36 by telephone or online communication.

Brunswick County Health Services and NCDHHS have launched testing and contact tracing resources to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Brunswick County. For more information, visit brunswickcountync.gov/new-covid19-contact-tracing-resources.

The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce announced recently because of concerns due to the coronavirus, the Fourth of July fireworks will not take place. There is a possibility the outdoor movies at the lake and Fort Fisher free outdoor concerts will be able to resume with limited crowds. Officials are working on plans to possibly have fireworks Labor Day weekend.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) has already approved more than $545 million in payments to producers who have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. FSA will accept applications through Aug. 28. New customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364. Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms at farmers.gov/cfap.