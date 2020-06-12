Good morning! It's Friday, June 12, the 164th day of 2020. There are 202 days left in the year. Here's your Friday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

Here's your Friday briefing. It's links to interesting stories, a list of some upcoming events and photo galleries to view.

TOP OF THE DAY

What’s being billed as a “march for unity” is scheduled Saturday beginning at the Walmart store on Skibo Road and ending at True Vine Ministries. Organizer Swan Davis of the group Let’s Make It Happen Together is asking people to meet at 5 p.m. The march will begin at 5:30 p.m., he said.

The death of George Floyd, who died on Memorial Day while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers, has sparked similar rallies and marches across the country, including several in the Fayetteville area. READ MORE

ON THE PLANNER

COVID-19 TEST SITE: A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is planned Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sampson County Complext at 360 County Complex Road in Clinton. No registration is required. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serves basis and are encouraged to bring Medicaid, Medicare or insurance card. For information, call 910-490-1056.

GRAND OPENING: The Cumberland County Republican Party is having an office grand opening Saturday at 1 p.m. at 2810 Bragg Blvd, which is the former Bank of America building. Lt. Gov. candidate Mark Robinson is expected to speak. The event will be outside and seating is limited.

TODAY'S WEATHER: Mostly cloudy with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Tonight, Mostly cloudy with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

IN THE NEWS

The Cumberland County Board of Education has agreed to establish a virtual school for kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2020-21 school term. “We look forward to offering our families yet another innovative learning option,” Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. said in a news release. READ MORE

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST

Weather Permitting: Grab your umbrella for the weekend

Cumberland COVID-19 positive cases rise to 868

Greater Fayetteville Chamber moving offices to Festival Park Plaza

Judge orders Ace Speedway to stop races

LIFESTYLE

Hubb’s Farm and Corn Maze in Clinton brings back drive-in movies

That's your Friday briefing. Stay safe and have a great day!

