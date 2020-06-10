ASHEBORO — The scholarship committee of the Democratic Women of Randolph County announced that Sophia Zheng of Archdale, a Trinity High School senior, and Marlene Deloya-Jaimes of Ramseur, an Eastern Randolph High School senior, are winners of its 2019-20 scholarship competition.

Zheng and Deloya-Jaimes were chosen based on the quality of their essays, their political and/or elections involvement, their experience as volunteers and their other public engagement or employment.

Zheng will attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall, and Deloya-Jaimes will attend UNC-Greensboro.

Interested people may follow "Democratic Women of Randolph County, NC" on FaceBook.