With phase two reopening in full swing across North Carolina, New Bern restaurants are slowly welcoming customers back inside, while also offering some outside the box eating options to lure in understandably reluctant diners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for the hospitality industry, restaurants in particular. A recent study by the NC Restaurant and Lodging Association found that of the 500,000 workers employed at restaurants across the state, 350,000 lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Throughout New Bern, restaurants have reopened at 50 percent capacity as allowed under Gov. Roy Cooper’s phase two guidelines, which went into effect May 22. Many restaurants have also taken advantage of changes to the City’s Code of Ordinances to allow for outdoor dining along Middle, Pollock and Craven streets on Friday and Saturday from 5 p. m. until 11 p.m. through August 1.

City Manager Mark Stephens said the outdoor dining option allows restaurants to increase capacity while still maintaining social distancing requirements under the phase two plan.

“What we're trying to do is accommodate them to allow full capacity to get them back up and running in business,” said Stephens.

Going into the third week since the reopening, owners and managers said their restaurants have seen a steady increase in customers that they hope to maintain through phase three, which is set to go into effect four to six weeks after phase two and will allow increased capacity at restaurants.

At MJ’s Raw Bar and Grille, Manager Ben Lentz said the Middle Street restaurant is about as busy as it can be right now.

“It’s picked up as much as it can since we’re only allowed 30 people inside, because our normal capacity is 60,” he commented. “We have not participated in the dining in the street on the weekend but we will begin participating this weekend, so we’ll see how that goes. Hopefully that will be a good turnout. We’re just doing the best we can with the amount of capacity we’re allowed.”

Lentz said MJ’s is still doing a steady business in curbside and takeout orders.

“That has definitely helped us to maintain a more average number for our daily sales,” he noted.

Down the street at The Chelsea, Kim Hoveland said the outdoor dining option has been a definite boon for the restaurant.

“It’s been great. The street dining on Friday and Saturday nights is fabulous, we love it,’ she said. “We are so happy that we are able to have that extra space. I think if the weather holds out it will definitely continue to be a success because people love dining outside.”

The Chelsea’s ample indoor dining space has also been helpful in bringing back customers, said Hoveland.

“Obviously we're only at 50 percent capacity, but we’re a big building so we’re able to spread our tables out. We’re just happy to be open again,” she commented. “This was the plan with the reopening phases since the beginning so it’s been going according to the deadlines that we were given. We’re hopeful that phase three will happen four to six weeks after phase two starts.”

At Morgan’s Tavern and Grill on Craven Street, Manager Maryalice Hooper said business has been steady since the partial reopening. She said most of the restaurant’s staff have returned to work.

“We’re doing well. Right now we’re just sticking to our building; we’ve got the upstairs and downstairs and our patio,” said Hooper.

Sitting at a table outside of The Chelsea last Friday, Trey Davis and his wife, Kim, sipped beers and looked over their menus. The couple said they planned to make the cafes a regular part of their weekends.

“It’s beautiful, I hope they make this a permanent thing,” said Trey. “We need to get out and support our businesses or they’re not going to be here, it’s that simple.”